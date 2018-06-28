A kidnapping, a sadistic cult, and Nicolas Cage covered in blood, oh my! It's everything you'll see in the official trailer for the horror film Mandy, to be released on September 14, and yes, it's a lot. Like, a whole lot. But, this very creepy and very trippy film is definitely one to watch, that is if your heart can take it.

Taking a page from Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes, this scary movie set in the early '80s looks at a couple, played by Cage and Andrea Riseborough — who might have creeped you out in the most recent season of Black Mirror — living a secluded life in the woods. That is, until a cult leader named Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache) spots Mandy (Riseborough) and decides he must have her. After all, she's "a special one," he creepily tells her, letting her know that he's a special one, too. If that doesn't scare you, just wait to see what comes next.

The black-lit shots of the kidnapping scene are sure to give you nightmares, as men in latex suits covered in spikes take her from her home. No surprise, Cage's character Red doesn't like that, which means he's on a mission to get her back, though, it's worth questioning whether she isn't a little intrigued by this cult leader.

"I'm going hunting," Cage says as he wields a weapon worthy of a Game Of Thrones character. Seriously, that show's resident blacksmith Gendry should take note of this silver sword that looks like it's better suited for killing the Night King, not some David Koresh wannabe.

If with his new sword, though, it's certainly not going to be an easy journey, as flashes of a blood-soaked Cage with barbed wire in his mouth makes very clear. This amped-up vengeance film, which was directed by Panos Cosmatos, looks like Mad Max meets the Manson Family. But, even more extra. Seriously, there's a shot of a tiger just strutting his stuff in this movie.

It's Cage's bonkers performance, though, that will encourage you to enter the cosmic darkness with him. For goodness sake, Cage takes part in an actual chainsaw duel against a guy with a comically long chainsaw, which is a sign of just how violent and bloody and possibly funny this movie could get.

Mandy is a phantasmagoria picture, a hazy dream that mimics what it feels like to take an hallucinogen. (Not that either of us would know from experience, of course.) At moments the trailer feels schlocky, but in a good way. The kind of way that makes you want to press play and watch it again and again. At the very least, you'll want to watch it again just to hear Cage's final howl that is at once hilarious and also terrifying.

No matter how many times you watch it, though, don't be surprised if you still have trouble figuring out what's going on. But that's kind of the point. The indie film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, is meant to be disorienting. Don't worry, Cage had a great time shooting it.

In an interview with Deadline, Cage said shooting with Cosmatos was actually "pretty relaxing." "It’s kind of like being in an armored car," he said. "You know you’re going to get shot at but you’re not going to get hit. I felt safe with Panos.”

The only thing he didn't like was all the blood. “You wouldn’t believe the process it took to get it off every night,” Cage told Variety at Sundance. “I couldn’t go back to the hotel looking the way I looked in the movie. I mean look at me.” Honestly, it's hard to take your eyes off Cage in this trailer, which is a reason to add Mandy to your fall must-see movie list. Even if you're watching it through your fingers.