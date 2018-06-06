For those wondering what Gendry will be up to in Game Of Thrones's final season, Joe Dempsie is giving some interesting clues. Turns out, Gendry will show off his powerful side in Season 8. As for whether this will be a good thing or a bad thing, Dempsie isn't quite ready to say, but his hints will definitely help fuel your Game Of Thrones final season theories.

In an interview with the Game Of Thrones fan site Watchers On the Wall, Dempsie admitted that after all that rowing, he's happy to see Gendry finally coming into his own. "He’s sort of been a slow burner, hasn’t he?” Dempsie remarked. “For the first few seasons, I was getting itchy feet for more of a purpose for him, because he was mostly just serving as a foil for Arya. But even with those scenes, there are little nuggets that are dropped that are quite subtle.”

Dempsie said that over the past seven season, Gendry's "potential significance [has become] more and more apparent, and potential is an important word." Why is it important you ask? Well, because Gendry is full of it. It's even been hinted that Gendry's Season 8 might be bigger than fans expected. But it's not quite clear what that means in terms of his potential.

"There’s a lot of elements of his character and his parentage that make him potentially powerful or dangerous, and he’s constantly learning more about himself," he told Watchers On The Wall. "It’s almost impossible to know where he’s going to go now, based on both his ‘political’ clout, if he ever learns who he is, and his personality."

That's a lot of ifs right there that Dempsie is definitely not going to answer. But, Dempsie's right that Gendry being the only living relative of Robert Baratheon means he's actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. As of right now, though, he doesn't know that. If he does find out — and oh, you know he will — it certainly changes the dynamic between him and some of the other people vying for the throne like Daenerys Targaryen, who feels she is the rightful heir to that seat.

Dempsie even teased that Gendry and Dany might share some interesting moments next season. He said:

"The thing about Dany that we’re seeing is her unpredictability now — you just never know what she’s going to do,. What’s this quest for further power doing to her? Sometimes I don’t even know what she would do. She would just as likely marry Gendry as burn him alive."

While he might have to watch out for Khaleesi, Demspie thinks Jon Snow and Gendry are really very similar since they're both “trying to figure out who they are and where they sit in their own world.” Where Dempsie would like to see Gendry sit is actually the Iron Throne since he's "the people's candidate" due to his poor upbringing. He said that Gendry "understands the plight and the struggles of common folk, and I think that’s something that leaders in Westeros have roundly lacked.”

Could Gendry actually win the game of thrones and end up as King? It's hard to say, but there's certainly some fans who believe Gendry is destined for greatness. Already, there are theories that Gendry is Azor Ahai stemming from his blacksmith skills. According to the myth of Azor Ahai, the chosen one made his weapon, Lightbringer, a flaming sword used to defeat the White Walkers and who better to make this weapon than someone's who's spent his life honing his sword making skills.

Of course, there are others who believe Gendry is going to die in the final season of Game Of Thrones. Is it possible it could be by Dany's hand in a struggle for the throne? Of course, you'll have to wait until 2019 to see. In the meantime, though, you want to start rewatching the episodes featuring Gendry in hopes of picking up any clues that could predict his ending.