Though Starz' Power is ending after it's sixth season, that doesn't mean viewers have to say goodbye to the world Ghost first introduced us to. Per Deadline, at TCA on Jan. 14, Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch told journalists that there are currently a total of four Power spinoffs in development, and that "some titles are prequels, some sequels, some spinoffs.”

“There’s a lot of rich characters that we can choose to pull out,” Hirsch explained. He was tightlipped about which characters would feature in each project though, as then “you’d know who does and who doesn’t die” in the finale, which airs on Feb. 9. Hirsch was quick to assure journalists that the spinoff scripts are "good, if not better, than what [Power creator] Courtney Kemp put together” for the original show, though.

This all sounds very vague, but we know at least none of the sequels will be about Ghost. In a Jan. 5 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kemp confirmed that after Ghost was shot in the November midseason finale, "Ghost is definitely dead." It's still not clear yet if Ghost will figure in any prequel titles, though.

There's clearly a lot of moving parts to this, but let's go over what we know so far about the numerous projects.

Power Book II: Ghost

This will be the first sequel to debut in the summer (with 50 Cent telling Ryan Seacrest in an interview that it would air in June). 50 Cent told USA Today that Ghost takes place just 48 hours after the Power series finale.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Kemp confirmed that Ghost will star Mary J. Blige as Monet, a successful Queens businesswoman who runs her dealings "with an iron fist." Method Man will also feature as an "ethically challenged lawyer."

“For Mary’s character, we use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate how this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities," explained Kemp. "She’s as smart, savvy, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books. We always said Ghost was a bookish kid who read all the time. This woman’s acumen comes from the street.”

That's not to say the sequel is only new characters, though. Ghost will “continue the journey” of some of Power's “most controversial characters,” Kemp promised at TCA.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Per Newsweek, this prequel is set to air late 2020 or early 2021, and will center on a younger Kanan Stark (originally played by 50 Cent). In the Jan 30. interview with Seacrest, 50 Cent said that Raising Kanan "is in the last stages of casting right now," so it's not yet clear who will play Kanan.

As for the setting, in a 2018 Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote that his Power prequel will show "the Golden Age Era" influencing the Southside, beginning in 1988.

"I created new music specifically for Power Book III," 50 Cent told USA Today. I've been producing and writing stuff for it because it's hard to find things that feel authentic to that time period. You've got to make this stuff feel like it was produced in the '90s."

Power Book IV and the Fourth Project

To date, Ghost and Raising Kenan are the only projects for sure confirmed. As for the vaguely titled Power Book IV and the completely untitled fourth project that Kemp hinted at during TCA, we don't yet have any details. All we know is that 50 Cent mentioned in the Newsweek interview that "Power Book IV is in the writers' room."

Samuel Spencer at Newsweek surmises that these mysterious Power spinoffs can center on any number of characters. Tommy is one possible option, as his escape to Los Angeles in Season 6, Episode 13 would give showrunners a new location to play in.

Another option would be a political story centered around Ramona and Tate, who became the Democratic nominee for the Governor of New York after betraying Ramona. Still other options include a show about Ghost's son Tariq, or a prequel show featuring a young Ghost.

It's clear Starz sees endless potential with Power, and it's likely only a matter of time before they hammer out the details about the other titles. Ultimately fans can take comfort in the fact that while present-day Ghost may be gone, it's not really goodbye.