Ever caught yourself in a staring contest with a glowing moon and wonder ~what it all means~? Spiritually speaking, of course. Though February 2018 produced a lull in full moons (there were zero, to be exact), March will feature two — and it will all begin with a bright full moon known as the "worm moon." But what is the March 2018 worm moon's spiritual meaning? There is more to the moon than just looking bright and pretty in the sky!

Full moons in general carry spiritual significance. It's a time to flush things out of your system as a lunar cycle completes itself. Along with the moonbeams comes an illumination of energy. And it's all for you to harness and produce something positive out of it. Hopefully. MindBodyGreen painted a picture of the spiritual meaning of a general full moon reporting, "the full moon is a time when energy peaks, then releases, similar to that of a huge, cosmic sigh." It's the perfect time to roll out your yoga mat, set your favorite incense a flame and concentrate on your breath. Focus on what's holding you back from achieving your goals and meditate on how to let go or get over those hurdles.

The radiant full moon can be the spiritual night light we need for our ~souls~. The worm moon is no exception.

The March full moon gets it name from Native Americans. The meaning of why it's dubbed the "worm moon," according to the Farmer's Almanac, is "At the time of this Moon, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting the return of robins and migrating birds — a true sign of spring. Roots start to push their way up through the soil, and the Earth experiences a re-birth as it awakens from its winter slumber." The worm moon on March 1 welcomes the return of spring. Mark your calendars and get your flower crowns constructed. The spring equinox is on Mar. 20.

After winter tears through our calendar with snow storms and flu seasons, the spring offers soft, kind renewal. A helping hand to cure runny noses and thaw out our wardrobe. The worm moon is also referred to as the sap moon (because maple sap starts flowing, blessing our morning pancakes). The Pagan's Path explained, "This is a good time for healing magik. Think of the sap as the blood running through your veins carrying health and healing." As the earth begins to regenerate, so do we. Let those spiritual icicles melt and nourish the soil of your soul so a new you can bloom.

Spring is also known to re-energize us to clean ~everything~. It is to no surprise then that the full worm moon also inspires this energy in us. It's time to clean up more than our closet. Freshen up your attitude towards life. Spiffy up that vision board. As spiritual advisor Cherokee Billie reported, "trust that this is a good time of reflection and revising your journey in life. In the grand flow of life, these inward moving energies are conducive for fine tuning and helping to bring greater clarity, awareness, and focus." It's the perfect time to do a little spiritual fine tuning.

Light that incense, pretzel yourself into a meditative pose and inhale the regenerative essence of the season. Dust off the cobwebbed energy and redirect your path towards the lush direction. Flow with the lunar vibes towards clarity. Suddenly, under the light of this moon and the new breath of a new season, everything seems ~clear~. Dig yourself out of the snow bank of winter and then use that shovel to build yourself a towering sand castles instead. This moon is the kind of worm I can wiggle with.