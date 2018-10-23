For most people, the decision to get married is one made after years spent with a special someone. They've been through the ups and downs life has thrown at them, they've put their relationship to the test in a relatively low-stakes situation, and they've come to a conclusion that they're ready to commit to a life together. For others, like the cast of Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, marriage is something that happens after spending a few weeks with someone on national television.

But hey, who are any of us to judge? Whether you're a hopeless romantic, a Bachelor Nation devotee who just can't wait for Colton's season, or simply someone who likes to watch messy drama unfold on a beach, this Lifetime show probably has something for you. Honeymoon Island is a spin-off of the classic Married at First Sight, a show that follows people who, as you may have surmised from the title, get married at the moment they meet. There are tests and experts at play, though, in an attempt to pair two people who are statistically likely to be compatible. Say what you will about its practicality, but it's an interesting experiment that's destined to lead to TV-worthy results.

The Honeymoon Island version will feature past contestants from the original show, as well as some brand new cast members, according to Lifetime's website. They'll be thrown into a tropical paradise together, and at the end of the trip, they must choose to either get married or leave alone, the website continues. So who exactly signed up for this not-so-stress-free romp in the sand? Let's meet the cast:

Bryan McKay Rose Marie Cromwell You might recognize Bryan from Season 1 of Married at First Sight. He was ultimately unable to find a perfect marital match back then, but he's back for another try. According to cast biographies provided by the show, Bryan believes he's single because he's not yet found the "complete package" in a woman, and he doesn't think his personality translates well over dating apps or online interactions. Face time on the beach may be his best bet.

Chris Perry Rose Marie Cromwell Chris is new to the franchise, and is a musician who is ready to "ditch the apps and find the perfect girl he can spoiil regularly," according to his cast bio.

Corey Saunders Rose Marie Cromwell Corey was actually named Boston's Most Eligible Bachelor last year, according to his bio, and initially was scared away from the whole Married at First Sight process. But now, he's ready to go all in on Honeymoon Island.

Eric Acosta Rose Marie Cromwell Eric is an entrepreneur from Denver, and his bio describes him as a "hopeless romantic, a "dreamer," an "optimist" and a "free spirit." Those are certainly traits that could lend themselves to success on Honeymoon Island, so he may have a bright future.

Jona Bienko Rose Marie Cromwell Jona is back from Married at First Sight Season 4, and only ended up unmatched in that season because at the last minute, his match dropped out of the show, according to his bio Hopefully on Honeymoon Island, his luck won't run out so suddenly.

Shannon Raddler Rose Marie Cromwell Shannon previously appeared on Married at First Sight: Second Chances, and though his bio states he had a "great experience" with his relationship then, he wasn't ready for a marriage by the end. Apparently something's changed now, though, as he puts his faith in the process once more.

Travis Dalton Rose Marie Cromwell Travis is an aerospace engineer looking for a "great love," his bio states. His sister actually appeared on Married at First Sight: Second Chances, inspiring Travis to take the leap into Honeymoon Island.

Tyler Moody Rose Marie Cromwell Tyler's bio describes him as a "risk taker," and says he thinks the possibility of finding a soulmate on the show is "worth taking the leap." Honeymoon Island is certainly a risk, so we'll see if it pays off.

Brandin Brosh Rose Marie Cromwell Brandin's bio reveals that after three and a half years together, her college boyfriend cheated on her. After those dreams were dashed and she wasn't able to meet anyone else in her home state, she's decided to take a chance on TV.

Isabella McKenzie Rose Marie Cromwell Isabella's back from Married at First Sight: Second Chances. According to her bio, she says she feels like she simply hasn't "met anyone interesting enough to get to know," and she has "admittedly high standards." Only time will tell if someone on Honeymoon Island will live up to them.

Jada Rashawn Rose Marie Cromwell Jada's bio says she's unwilling to settle after taking a three-year break from dating after a bad split. Now she's got a goal in mind, and she knows what she wants, so it's time to jump back into the singles pool.

Jocelyn Thompson Rose Marie Cromwell Jocelyn is eager to have children, her bio says, so she's definitely going to be serious about whatever relationship she pursues. She's a business owner who is a longtime fan of Married at First Sight, and is ready to give the franchise a shot herself.

Katie Muller Rose Marie Cromwell Katie's bio describes her as an "adventure seeker" who wants a man who shares those same values. Honeymoon Island seems like the perfect place to meet a man with the same sense of adventure, if the stars align for her.

Kimber Gardner Rose Marie Cromwell Kimber is looking for a "soulmate," according to her bio, and trusts in the Marriage at First Sight process. She wants a man "just as career-focused, motivated, and fun-loving as she is."

Lizzie Muse Rose Marie Cromwell Lizzie hasn't had previous romantic luck with dating apps, a dating coach, or even on Married at First Sight Season 6, but her bio states she's ready for the "opportunity of a lifetime" with Honeymoon Island.