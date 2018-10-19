Spoilers for Daredevil Season 3 ahead. While Marvel fans are resigned to the fact that all television shows set in the MCU will not be affected by Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, the rough and tumble Netflix heroes are going strong. After seemingly dying at the end of The Defenders and leaving Luke Cage, Danny Rand, and Jessica Jones to take care of his city, Matt Murdock is back and sullen as ever. And that, combined with the Marvel Easter Eggs in Daredevil Season 3, bring this Netflix universe full circle, harkening back to where things began.

Daredevil started the street level Defenders universe of Marvel heroes on Netflix, and after ten seasons of six different series, this solo outing is returning to its roots. Electra and Frank Castle, comic book vigilantes with domineering personalities, sort of took over Daredevil in Season 2. This isn't the case in Season 3. Many of the characters and storylines from the very beginning are back instead— for example, the Kingpin Wilson Fisk.

This isn't to say that there aren't new additions that Marvel fans will appreciate. By now, fans have learned that Wilson Bethel's mysterious "FBI Guy" character in Daredevil Season 3 is actually, according to Entertainment Weekly, Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, also known as Bullseye, from Marvel comics. The antagonist was played by Colin Farrell in the 2003 movie. At New York Comic-Con, also according to EW, Marvel Television President Jeph Loeb referred to the Bullseye reveal in Season 3 as the "worst kept secret in the history of Marvel." However, there are still plenty of secrets and surprises in Daredevil Season 3. Check them out:

Episodes 1-3

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Are the Sokovia Accords part of the reason why Matt, a vigilante, can't get treated at Metro-General, Marvel's favorite hospital and former workplace of Claire Temple? That may be a stretch, but the show does remind audiences right off the bat that even non-Avenger heroes face certain complications in New York City. At the end of Episode 2, we first meet Dex who, later reveals his vigilante aspirations. He doesn't like being painted as violent and dangerous while those with masks do what he does and get to be heroes.

The first three episodes reintroduce characters like Ben Donovan, Fisk's corrupt lawyer who also represented Mariah Stokes, as well as District Attorney Blake Tower — who first appeared as an ADA in Season 1. Fisk's love interest Vanessa Mariana is mentioned, as is Foggy's girlfriend Marcy. The latter actually appears in Season 3. Are Foggy and Marcy the only stable romantic relationship in the Defenders universe? Probably!

Karen Page's office at the New York Bulletin often displays headlines that call back to various events in the MCU. The "Harlem Terror" is likely either a reference to a Luke Cage showdown or The Incredible Hulk, for example.

Episodes 4 - 6

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Foggy Nelson's political aspirations may be short-lived on the Netflix series, but Matt's BFF does actually become District Attorney in the comics. Look out, Tower! Another small comics reference is Jasper Evans, a convict that features in these three episodes.

In Episode 5, Karen assures Foggy that she didn't give up Matt's identity to the FBI. However, in Frank Miller's "Born Again" Daredevil comic, that's exactly what she does. Instead, in this scene, Karen confesses to killing James Wesley in Season 1. Given the amount of time that Karen has been spending with the Punisher, who makes it a point to kill other killers, it's understandable why she hasn't brought this up earlier. She and her boss at the Bulletin also mentions Ben Urich in these episodes, RIP.

On the Bullseye side of things, Dex is referred to by his full name at this point, and someone makes an offhand comment using his future moniker. At the end of Episode 6, Dex puts on a suit like Matt and claims to be him. Bullseye does impersonate Daredevil in the comics.

More to come...