Don't expect Thanos to snap during Iron Fist Season 2 — while the series exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just trust that this season is taking place before the alien invasion that Danny Rand and the Defenders gang are sure to call "the other Incident" or something further down the line. The Netflix series is, as always, keeping the comic references close to home. The Marvel Easter eggs in Iron Fist Season 2 prove that Danny, Colleen, and Misty are still heroes for hire. Major spoilers for Iron Fist Season 2 ahead.

New York City is still missing Matt Murdock, and all of the Defenders are suffering for it. Colleen and Danny are still living together, but like Luke Cage our heroes are struggling with how to best stop crime and keep people safe. Meanwhile, Joy Meachum is still doing deals with Davos, and Ward Meachum is making insignificant progress by sleeping with his Narcotics Anonymous sponsor. They're both self-destructive as ever.

A subtle reference, occurring around Episode 5 in Iron Fist Season 2, happens when Misty Knight gets a call in for a "616," which is police code for a super-powered individual. In Marvel Comics, the Prime Universe where all of our heroes are having adventures is called "Earth-616." This reference is a subtle way to remind us that these characters are part of a bigger world, even if their street level antics sometimes feel disconnected from The Avengers.

Broken down by episode so you can scroll as you go, here are the references and Easter eggs in the new season:

Episodes 1 - 3

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Colleen mentions in Season 2, Episode 3 that Matt Murdock asked Danny to "keep his torch burning" by protecting New York City — and that's exactly what's happening when the season begins, for better or for worse. One of the gangs that they are up against, the Golden Tiger, is in the comics — but the "Hatchets" are not. The series explains that criminal activity is on the rise as different groups try to fill the void left by The Hand. Were some of those kids flashing a madeshift Wolverine claw? In the comics, the Golden Tiger Gang is lead by a character named Chaka Khan. Sherry Yang, who they meet in Episode 2, does not appear to be a comic book character.

The Silver Lotus, where Colleen goes to find out more information about her own family, appears in the comics as well. Misty and Colleen go there for dinner with Jean Grey and Ororo a.k.a. Storm. Quite the Lady's Night!

Alice Eve shows up right off the bat as Typhoid Mary, a Marvel anti-heroine and mutant with Dissociative Identity Disorder. In Episode 2, she wipes away condensation from a mirror to obscure half of her face, mirroring how her character appears in the comics. At the end of Episode 3, she's seen holding some cool swords (pictured below).

Episodes 4 - 6

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

In Episode 4, Mary's last name (Walker) is confirmed, and we learn that "Mary" and "Walker" are the names of her two identities. Mary is an artist who wants to live in New York and experience the world, whereas Walker is a ruthless assassin who wants to retire to the woods. In the comics, Typhoid Mary has three identities, and sometimes a fourth who mediates.

Misty Knight appears in Episode 4, and sticks around for this stretch. Can you believe that she and Danny Rand have an epic romance in the comics? That doesn't seem like it's ever going to happen on this show, though her flirting with Ward might raise some 'shipping eyebrows. Misty mentions the Midland Circle battle from The Defenders. She and Colleen also start talking about their futures. Could their detective agency from the comics finally be coming?

Hancock Shipping is, unfortunately, not a reference to the 2008 Will Smith movie Hancock. Nor is it in Marvel comics. However, Episode 4 ends with Davos fully becoming the Steel Serpent, his comic book destiny, tattoo and Fist and all with the help of the Crane Sisters — also unfortunately not in the comics. The needles they use to make his serpent tattoo are made of steel. Get it?

Episodes 7 - 8

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

If a hospital appears in the Netflix Marvel universe, is it automatically Metro-General? Seems like it could be. Misty returns in this episode and stays around for pretty much the rest of the season.

A character from the comics named Ernst Erstine is mentioned in Episode 7. He has some information on the Iron Fist ceremony. In the comics, this character is associated with a group called the Confederates of the Curious who followed a man named Orson Randall — who wielded the Iron Fist before Danny in the comics. More on him later, dun dun dun!!

One Easter Egg mentioned briefly in Episode 7 is explored further in Episode 8 will surely have Avengers fans scratching their heads. Mary Walker was a Prisoner of War in Sokovia? What! The country that floated in Age of Ultron? Considering that these shows are extremely hesitant to even mention Loki's invasion by name, this is pretty random. What exactly is the current state of United State military presence in Sokovia — and why does Walker seem to think it's common knowledge that Sokovians love knives? Mary's session with a doctor also teases the possibility of a third alter. In the comics, there are four personalities: Mary, Walker, Typhoid... and Bloody.

Episodes 9 - 10

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Colleen never had super powers in the comics, but on Iron Fist she gets some fist powers of her very own! In the final, bad*ss moment of the show, she uses it to make her katana glow white. More importantly, while she is not connected to the "The Pirate Queen of Pinghai Bay" in the comics, that is a Marvel reference to the backstory of female Iron Fist Wu Ao-Shi.

While Claire Temple unfortunately never appears this season, I hope you set your TURK ALERT; New York's favorite weapons dealer knows Walker (of course) and shows up in Episode 9. In the same episode, Misty also mentions Deputy Chief Ridley from Luke Cage — and later, in the finale, wonders if Colleen's new powers might help straighten the Hero of Harlem out of his current funk.

There's also yet another tease of the Misty and Colleen team-up series that we so desperately need on Netflix. Just do Daughters of the Dragon already! There's a lot of teasing in this finale, actually. Walker teases her third alter, and uses the phrase "bloody mess" to describe what she does when threatened. In a flashforward to three months later, Danny and a cool/relaxed Ward Meachum are investigating Orson Randall. Not only that, but Danny now has BOTH fists full of dragon power and he's doing something that can only be described as "gun-fu," Randall's signature move that he happened to adapt from the Pirate Queen. It's all connected.