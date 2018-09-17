All your patience and breath-holding has paid off, and the first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns is finally here. The long-awaited sequel will soar into theaters on Dec. 19, as if you didn't already have enough to look forward to this holiday season. But there's more than enough in the two-and-a-half minute clip to keep fans absorbed until its release.

There's Emily Blunt, of course, as Mary herself, opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays a Bert-like character named Jack. And the trailer offers glimpses of a whole host of additional familiar faces ranging from Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Colin Firth, and even Dick Van Dyke and Meryl Streep. (The latter of whom is sporting quite the lewk, if we do say so ourselves.)

But even better than the star-studded cast is the hints that the new footage offers as to the direction that the film will take. Anyone imagining that the Disney offering will be a remake of the original should take a closer look at the title: Mary Poppins Returns. That last word is snuck in there because while it's the very same Mary Poppins — early in the trailer a comment is made that she hasn't aged a day — she's bringing her magical talents an entirely new family. Or rather, to the same family, but to an entirely new generation. Here's the IMDb blurb for the 2018 film:

"In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives."

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

As the trailer makes tragically apparent, the loss that the young family is coping with is the death of their mother, Michael's wife. Jane has come back into the picture to help care for the young children, but Mary makes it clear early on that the elder Bankses are just as much in need of support as the younger generation. "What brings you here after all this time?" Jane asks Mary, to which the magical nanny responds, "The same thing that brought me the first time; I've come to look after the Banks children." "Us?" exclaims one of the young children, to which Mary responds, "Oh yes, you too."

