The Meaning Of Podrick’s Song On ‘Game Of Thrones’ May Confirm This Huge Theory

Congratulations Game of Thrones, a new song may finally be replacing "The Rains of Castemere" on the Westeros charts. Podrick singing "Jenny of Oldstones" on Game of Thrones was a nice moment in an episode full of nice moments — but could have major implications. Yes, there are already theories about the tune. Are we surprised?

Not only did Pod serenade the Cool Kids drinking party with his rendition, the song was covered at the end of the episode as well. Here's some more information per an official HBO press release:

Florence + the Machine is the only artist to be featured in the final season of the hit HBO series after being personally approached by the show’s creators, longtime Florence fans David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “We’ve always been huge fans of Florence’s music, and the Season 2 trailer with her song ‘Seven Devils’ was possibly the most powerful we’ve ever had,” say Benioff and Weiss. “So the opportunity to hear her otherworldly voice on our show was always at the forefront of our minds. We’re still pleasantly shocked that she agreed to sing ‘Jenny of Oldstones,’ and we’re in love with the result.” “When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me,” says Florence. “Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in ‘Game of Thrones,’ not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.”

So, what exactly does this song mean — and what is its significance in Westeros history? According to Joanna Robinson of Vanity Fair, "Jenny of Oldstones" is a callback to the books that may predict what's ahead for Jon and Daenerys.

In the books, Jenny fell in love with Duncan Targaryen and he abdicated the throne in order to be with her. Unlike many songs and legends on Game of Thrones, these events were fairly recent, because Duncan's decision is how Westeros ended up with the Mad King Aerys Targaryen on the Iron Throne. Because Duncan chose love over power, the realm suffered. Now that Daenerys has learned that her lover (and nephew, which nobody seems concerned enough about) Jon Snow has a higher claim to the throne, one of both of them may soon be making a similar choice. They even have the same initials.

But there's another reason why this song may be significant, and it has to do with the good old Azor Ahai prophecy. One of Jenny's friends, a psychic, told the royal family that she predicted the savior would come from Aerys and Rhaella's blood. Both Daenerys and Jon are, as strange as it is, from that line.

Both Duncan and Jenny died, thanks to the Mad King. Does that also mean Daenerys and Jon are doomed to die — possibly thanks to the Night King, or the Mad Queen Cersei Lannister? It's a lot to mull over, and time is running out.

