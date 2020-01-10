Childrens Hospital fans, assemble: the cast of Medical Police is picking up where the cult WB comedy left off. Three years after Childrens Hospital went off air, the new Netflix show sees Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel reprise their Childrens Hospital characters. This time, however, Lola Spratt and Owen Maestro aren't just medical professionals; they're self-ascribed "cop doctors."

While working at a pediatric hospital — which is obviously located in São Paulo, Brazil and definitely not Los Angeles — Lola and Owen discover the existence of a virus that threatens to wipe out humanity. As a result, the unlikely duo are recruited by the Centers for Disease Control (or CDC) to try and stop the deadly virus before it spreads.

Along with Hayes and Huebel, viewers will recognize Childrens Hospital stalwarts like Ken Marino (who again plays his Childrens Hospital character, Dr. Glenn Richie), Rob Corddry (as Dr. Blake Downs), and Malin Akerman (Dr. Valerie Flame). There's no sign of Megan Mullally, Michael Cera, Henry Winkler, or Lake Bell, but perhaps they'll make a surprise cameo — if not in Season 1, than in the future. For now, here's who you can count on seeing in Medical Police come Friday, Jan. 10.

Erinn Hayes Courtesy of Netflix In addition to appearing in the upcoming Bill & Ted sequel, Hayes has played roles in Kevin Can Wait, The Hotwives of Las Vegas, and Huge in France. Thankfully for Childrens Hospital aficionados, however, Lola Spratt is back — and this time, she has a gun.

Rob Huebel Courtesy of Netflix Even if you haven't seen Childrens Hospital, you've likely seen Huebel in any number of shows, like The Goldbergs, Transparent, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (and Ten Years Later), and The League. He has also appeared in movies including The Descendants, Baywatch, and I Love You, Man. Let's see what medical mayhem Dr. Owen Maestro will wreak in the 2020 Netflix show.

Sarayu Blue Courtesy of Netflix Blue starred in the short-lived NBC sitcom I Feel Bad as a working mom named Emet. She also appeared as one of the parents in 2018's raunch-comedy Blockers, and will be in the two upcoming To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequels. In Medical Police, Blue plays the stone-faced CDC agent Sloane McIntyre, who she told MEAWW is "the campiest possible version of the straight person role."

Rob Corddry Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Corddry is known for his roles in Hot Tub Time Machine, Ballers, and Childrens Hospital (which he also created). As both a co-creator and cast member in Medical Police, Corddry reprises the clown-makeup-wearing Dr. Blake Downs.

Fred Melamed Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sy Ableman in A Serious Man, the voice actor dad from In a World, Lady Dynamite's Bruce Ben-Bacharach — Melamed has done it all. He even had a small arc on Childrens Hospital, which is perhaps why he plays Professor Richard Waters on Medical Police.

Ken Marino Courtesy of Netflix Between Wet Hot American Summer, Burning Love, Party Down, and The Other Two, Marino has built his career on playing dumb-as-doorknobs characters. His Childrens Hospital / Medical Police character, Dr. Glenn Richie, is no exception.

Craig Robinson Courtesy of Netflix Doug Judy — er, uh, Craig Robinson — plays a character who is obsessed with his switchblade/comb.

Eric Nenninger Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Nenninger has had small roles in the Wet Hot American Summer sequels First Day at Camp and Ten Years Later, as well as The Politician and One Day at a Time. Here, he plays someone named Collins.

Brian Huskey Courtesy of Netflix Brian Huskey is "that guy" — the one who's in everything but whose name you don't quite know. He's appeared in the films Step Brothers and Neighbors and shows like Veep, Another Period, The Newsroom, and — of course — Childrens Hospital, just to name a few.

Malin Akerman Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images She may have played superhero Laurie Jupiter in 2009's much-derided Watchmen and Jane's ditsy sister Tess in 2008 rom-com 27 Dresses, but Akerman is also a gifted comedic actor. Among her roles are Valerie Flame / Ingrid Hagerstown in Childrens Hospital, Willow in Burning Love, and Celeste in the 2019 Hulu series, Dollface.