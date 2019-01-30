Some people think it's too cold for ice cream in winter. Those people are, regrettably, mistaken. Ice cream is the best dessert, and ideal for year-round enjoyment. With more flavors than you could ever imagine, eating ice cream is a truly individualized experience. For something that is, in theory, so simple, there is so much that can be done to spice up a simple scoop. You can make sundaes or sandwiches, or, of course, shakes. One chain, an unparalleled leader in sweet treats, is about to make your winter sweet treat extra icy with the new Mint Shake at Dairy Queen.

Chewboom reports the fast food chain's newest verdant milkshake "features mint syrup hand-blended with milk and the brand’s vanilla soft serve." Naturally, it is finished with a dollop of whipped cream. But, back to the color for a minute; the shake is truly a sight to behold. when mint is transformed into a dessert, it is typically done one of two ways: as a candy cane or as a pink mint. See, for instance, Chick-fil-a's Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake or Shake Shack's Chocolate Peppermint Shake. The former is a baby pink color, the latter is white with red mint and chocolate specks throughout.

So, why is DQ's mint shake so green? Think, perhaps about the shade of green the shake actually is: MINT. Which, it should be noted, is not even the color of the plant. It's confusing and delicious minty world out there.

Dairy Queen

The release of the Mint Shake closely follows the announcement that The Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, is returning to menus for Valentine's Day. Per Delish the treat is,"...basically an ice cream version of a chocolate-covered strawberry with vanilla soft serve, chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate, and strawberry topping all blended together." It's a fruity, chocolatey, and oh-so pink mix of flavors and textures.

A spectacular heart-shaped cake version of the Dipped Strawberry Blizzard is also available. The Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake is "...loaded with real strawberries, creamy DQ signature soft serve, and real chunks of Ghiradelli chocolate." Topped with chunks of chocolate, strawberry preserves, and real strawberries, it's far better than any paper valentine you thought about giving to your sweetheart.

Dairy Queen

On the topic of Blizzards, the last few days of the Reese's Outrageous Blizzard of the Month are among us. A must-eat for candy lovers everywhere, the Blizzard mixes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Pieces, peanut butter, and caramel are blended with DQ soft serve into one thick, rich, creamy treat. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard, which is the perfect alternative to the Mint Shake if you just NEED some chocolate in your dessert, it also still available for a limited time as part of the holiday menu. The treat is packed with "Candy cane pieces and choco chunks blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve," and served as Blizzard of the Month last month.

While the Mint Shake has been a secret menu item at DQ for years, now is the time to make it official. If you're really feeling adventurous, make it a malt.