The Most Affordable Summer Style Finds We're Obsessed With On Walmart.com

By Audrey Williams
Maybe it's the balmy temps or the fact that there are so many fun outings to dress up for, but there's something about summer that makes us want to refresh our wardrobe. Whether we're trying the color of the moment or experimenting with playful accessories, it really is the season for getting our best summer style. And the best part? Shopping for summer's latest trends doesn't have to break the bank. Vacations don't pay for themselves, after all.

For truly affordable summer style finds, we're turning to Walmart.com. There are classic pieces, trendy must-haves, effortless essentials, cute accessories and much more. Shopping the best summer style finds at Walmart.com is a sure way to end up with looks to love while saving some cash. And what's better than that kind of win-win? For our favorite affordable picks, read on — and get ready to have the best season yet.

This $9 Romper Is The *Easiest* Thing You'll Wear All Summer

Paper Tee Juniors' Stripe Button Front Romper
$12.88
$8.50
|
Walmart
All-in-one looks, like the one you get with this lightweight romper, are perfect for getting out the door in a breeze. For under $10, this piece is a summer must.

Not Sure Which Frames To Get? Try Both!

Time and Tru Women's Metal Sunglasses 2-Pack Bundle
$14
$9
|
Walmart
Sunglasses are essential during sunshine season, and with so many cute styles to choose from, it's hard to pick just one fave. You don't have to with this value bundle! Plus, if you lose a pair, you'll always have another on backup.

The Perfect Summer Bikini For Lounging By The Pool

Time and Tru Women's Slate Rib High Neck Halter Swimsuit Top
$23.96
$15
|
Walmart
Is it even summer without your favorite bikini? This on-trend style has fun cutouts and metallic beading for an unexpected twist on a poolside classic.

A $17 Dress You'll Want To Live In All Season Long

POOF Juniors' Plus Ditsy Floral Button Front Dress
$16.98
|
Walmart
A few breezy floral dresses are all you need for effortless style during the hottest months. This button-up version is versatile enough to be in your regular rotation.

This Refreshing Mist Will Get You Through Summer's Hottest Days

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green Tea
$14.97
|
Walmart
It's hard to get through a steamy day without breaking a sweat (and maybe having your makeup melt along the way). To keep yourself feeling fresh and your makeup intact, throw this facial mist in your bag for cooling touch-ups through out the day.

Try The Tie-Dye Trend With This Swimsuit

100 Degrees Women's Plus-Size Bikini with Underwire Rib Tickler Swimsuit Top
$16.88
$4.99
|
Walmart
If you want to give one of summer's biggest trends a try without going the DIY route, this swimsuit top is an easy way to go all in on tie dye... for under $10.

Hone Your Beach Look With One Key Accessory

Eliza May Rose Compass Bag
$34
|
Walmart
Now's the time to show off your beachy aesthetic — whether or not you actually find yourself on a beach. This woven straw bag is the perfect companion to all of your favorite summer looks.

The New "Going-Out Top" Of Summer Is Under $13

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Tiered Halter Top Women's
$19.50
$12.99
|
Walmart
Going-out tops are total saviors when it comes to a summer wardrobe. This breezy halter goes just as well with your favorite shorts as it does with a cute pair of ripped jeans.

Play Up Your Summer Glow With This Matte Bronzer

theBalm Bahama Mama Bronzer
$15.74
|
Walmart
If you're looking for a bronzer to give you that ideal glow without any heavy flecks of glitter, this is the one to try. Its matte, never orange finish makes it ideal for contouring, too.

...And Catch Some Rays With A New Highlighter

Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter in Champagne
$9.83
|
Walmart
If you find yourself wanting a more iridescent effect, this highly-rated highlighter is worth way more than its $10 price tag. It goes on buttery smooth and smells just like a tropical vacation.

Step Out In The Perfect Pair Of Comfy Espadrilles

Comfort by Brinley Co. Womens Espadrille Wedge
$74.99
$39.99
|
Walmart
Espadrilles are the quintessential summer shoes. What's especially great about this pair is their easy-to-walk-in wedge heels and interchangeable laces, which allow you to customize the look to match your outfit.

