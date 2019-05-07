Bright Pink Is The Summer 2019 Fashion Trend You'll Want To Get On ASAP
There's always at least one color trend from Fashion Week that catches pretty much everyone off guard. This year, to my complete delight, bright pink clothes appear to be the breakout hit of the runways — and the massive amounts of looks in the same shade at 2019's Met Gala only confirms I'm not the only one excited about it. It's not the pale, "millennial" pink that's been at the forefront of almost every Instagram feed for the last few years. At Bustle, we've taken to calling it "Can't Miss Me Pink": It's bold. It's bright AF. It can range from a pure neon to a darker magenta. Although the trend technically made its way down the Fall/Winter 2019 runways, brands are already hopping on board the pink train.
While a head-to-toe pink look is certainly a great option (think: pink trousers, pink tee, pink blazer, pink slides) there are also plenty of ways to add just a pop of the color to your look. A pair of fuchsia shoes or hot pink socks can punch up your everyday jeans-and-top ensemble. A neon bag or hair clip can tie the whole look together.
No matter what level of pinkness best fits your vibe, you can rest assured there's a piece out there for you. To get a head start on filling your online shopping card, check out these 56 pieces of clothing, shoes, accessories, and swimwear — all in head-turning shades of pink.
CLOTHES
H&M Lyocell-Blend Dress
$59.99
H&M
Sizes 2 - 18
Can't you just picture yourself frolicking through a field of flowers in this breezy dress?
Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Belted Palazzo Pant
$89.95
ELOQUII
Sizes 14 - 28
The entire Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII collection deserves a big *chef's kiss*, but these pants are particularly fabulous.
Allen Schwartz Marianna Short
$275
Allen Schwartz
Sizes 0 - 12
Swap out your usual denim shorts for an everyday pair in pink.
Zara Mini Organza Dress
$89.90
Zara
Sizes XS - XL
Hot pink + organza + a giant bow = the perfect summer party dress.
H&M Satin Wrap Dress
$99
H&M
Sizes 0 - 12
This wrap dress is just as good for a wedding as it is for a day in the office.
I.N.C. Wide-Leg Pants
$79.50
$47.70
Macy's
Sizes 0 - 18
IMO, a dramatic color also deserves a dramatic silhouette.
Zara Belted Blazer
$149
Zara
Sizes XS - L
I highly recommend wearing this blazer exactly as styled: with tights, and nothing else.
ELOQUII 9-to-5 Sleeveless Stretch Work Dress
$59.95
ELOQUII
Sizes 14 - 28
Can't Miss Me Pink, but make it business casual.
Universal Standard Petite Geneva Dress
$120
Universal Standard
Sizes 6/8 - 30/32
This is a slightly darker shade of pink, but still packs a standout punch.
Paco Rabanne Logo Print Cropped T-Shirt
$124
Farfetch
Sizes S - L
This might just be the hottest crop top to ever exist.
Scalloped Silk Tank Top
$59
& Other Stories
Sizes 0 - 12
A silk tank top is a classic wardrobe staple, even in such a bold color.
Torrid Sophie Hot Pink Chiffon Swing Cami
$38.90
$29.17
Torrid
Sizes 1X - 6X
Flowy cami option No. 2, this one with thicker straps so you could layer a bra underneath.
I.N.C. Curvy Bermuda Shorts
$49.50
Macy's
Sizes 0 - 18
Bermuda shorts are making a comeback this summer, so you might as well snag a pair in the trendiest color.
COS High Neck Silk Blouse
$175
$88
COS
Sizes 2 - 12
It's the turtleneck you've been waiting for!
ASOS 4505 Curve Neon Pink Legging
$35
ASOS
Sizes 14 - 26
Who says workout gear can't be on trend, too?
Sassy Sweetheart Magenta Shift Dress
$44
Lulu's
Sizes XS - XL
Sick of all your LBDs? Try an LPD instead.
J.Crew Tippi Sweater
$79.50
J.Crew
Sizes XS - 3X
Love a classic, lightweight sweater you can throw on over just about any outfit.
Fashion Nova Beyond The Wind Jacket
$29.99
Fashion Nova
Sizes 1X - 3X
Talk about an outerwear upgrade.
Pink Built Up Slip Dress
$68
Topshop
Sizes 2 - 14
Is there anything better than cool, silk fabric on a hot summer day?
L'autre Chose Knitted Vest Top
$145
Farfetch
Sizes S - L
Sheer, but not too sheer.
Theory Tiny Tee
$75
Shopbop
Sizes S - L
My middle school self is stoked this tee style is back again.
City Chic Short Lace Sleeve Top
$75
Coedition
Sizes 14 - 22
A top that's just as ready for a business meeting as it is for happy hour.
Sleeveless Midi Wrap Dress
$99
& Other Stories
Sizes 0 - 12
Easy, breezy, beautiful wrap dress.
Columbia x Opening Ceremony Grand Cache II Anorak - Cactus Pink
$225
Opening Ceremony
The leopard print details on this unisex, pink jacket just makes it even better.
Hanes Women's Basics Essential Tank
$7.96
Walmart
Sizes S - 2XL
Better make sure your basics are in on the pink trend, too.
Torrid Harper Neon Pink Zip Front Georgette Blouse
$48.90
$36.67
Torrid
Sizes M - 6X
The zipper detail makes this classic blouse seem a little bit edgy.
Three Dots Short Sleeve Crew Neck Dress
$142
Shopbop
Sizes XS - L
Gosh, this just looks so incredibly comfortable.
Ava James Vegas Ultimate Tank Dress With Heart Limited Edition
$209
Coedition
Sizes 10 - 18
Really digging the retro vibes of this LPD.
C9 Champion Training High-Waisted Laser Cut Capri Leggings
$32.99
Target
Sizes XS - XXL
What's better than magenta leggings? Magenta leggings with pockets, of course.
SHOES
Chinese Laundry Yippy Slide Sandal
$59.95
Chinese Laundry
Size 5 - 11
Why wear one shade of pink when you can wear three? The chunky heel and thick straps make these slides a breeze to walk in.
Hogl The Cloud Sneaker
$190
Farfetch
Italian Sizes 37 - 41.5
These super fun kicks are perfect for just about any occasion.
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Wesley Kitten Heel Mules in Neon Pink
$45
ASOS
Sizes 4 - 11
These mules are perhaps the chicest way to wear pink.
Adidas Deerupt Runner Shoes
$100
Adidas
Sizes 5 - 9.5
With sneakers this cool, I might even be convinced to give running a try.
M.Gemi The Parola Sandal
$198
$145
M.Gemi
Italian Sizes 35 - 42
Are these not the most perfect pair of pink sandals you've ever seen?!
M.Gemi The Volare Sandal
$278
$205
M.Gemi
Italian Size 35.5 - 42
These fuschia gems will look just as good with a pair of jeans as they will with a sleek cocktail dress.
Steve Madden Chance Sandal
$69.99
DSW
Sizes 5.5 - 10
That asymmetrical silhouette pumps these mules up an extra notch.
UO Claire Lace-Up Platform Sandal
$49
Urban Outfitters
Sizes 6 - 10
My inner '90s child is screaming.
Vans Suede Bold NI
$65
Vans
Sizes 5 - 11.5
Classic Vans, in a not-so-classic color.
Franco Sarto Maura Sandal
$49.99
DSW
Sizes 6 - 10
These fuchsia sandals are perfect everyday shoes.
ACCESSORIES
Buji Baja Fringe Clutch
$94
Hat Attack
If allover pink feels a little overwhelming, work a little bit into your outfit with this summery straw clutch.
Kate Spade New York Tropical Paradise Statement Parrot Fringe Earrings
$148
Kate Spade New York
If hot pink alone isn't bold enough for you, these fringe flamingo earrings should do the trick.
Off-White Pink Neon Wing Stretch Logo Socks
$50
Farfetch
If you're itching to spend $50 on socks, these are the ones to do it with.
Banana Republic Neoprene Tote Bag
$88
Banana Republic
A hot pink bag to carry all your hot pink things around in.
No Ka'Oi Large Grid Textured Pouch
$76
Farfetch
Perfect for storing all the hot pink lip gloss you also plan on wearing this summer.
Ink + Alloy Hot Pink Solid Seed Bead Hoop
$30
Ink + Alloy
What could be better than beaded hoops?!
Marc Ellis Wide Buckle Belt
$31
Farfetch
Barbie would absolutely adore this belt.
Ban.Do Sharp Cateye
$20
Ban.Do
Rocking a pair of cool sunnies is an easy way to add a pop of pink to your look.
MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote
$215
Nordstrom
This bag looks compact, but can fit almost your entire life inside (or at least everything you'd need to bring for a long weekend getaway).
Neophyte Jewels XL Pearl Party Barette
$12
Neophyte Jewels
These handmade barrettes come in loads of colors, but obviously the pink is best.
A New Day Wallet On A String Crossbody Bag
$16
Target
This "wallet on a string" has pockets for all your daily necessities, plus a convenient little mirror inside.
SWIM
Scoopback One-Piece Swimsuit
$59.95
Uncommon Sense
Sizes S - XL
The beach might just be the most obvious place to rock a bright pink piece — and this classic suit is perfect for any water-side occasion.
Summersalt The Plunge Bikini Top
$50
Summersalt
Sizes 2 - 12
This is a sportier take on the two-piece suit, in a perfectly eye-catching shade of pink.
South Beach Curve Mix & Match Triangle Bikini Top In Pink
$26
ASOS
Sizes 12 - 22
You can't go wrong with a classic bikini, especially in such an extremely hot color.
Chromat X Bustier Suit
$288
11 Honoré
Sizes 1X - 3X
This suit is the definition of statement-making.
Splash High Neck Top
$55
Outdoor Voices
Sizes XS - XL
Clearly the two-toned look is also trending.
Swimsuits For All Mentor Fuchsia High Waist Bikini
$96
$57.60
Swimsuits For All
Sizes 4 - 24
A trendy suit in pretty inclusive sizing for under $60? Count me in.