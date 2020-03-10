February was a strong month for great movies, with hits like Birds of Prey, To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You, Emma, The Invisible Man, and more all premiering last month. And the spike of hot releases continues on into March, as we've got a ton of big premieres, including Onward, My Spy, Mulan, and A Quiet Place Part II. To help you figure out what you should be setting your sights on, here's our list of the most anticipated films of March 2020.

Many of the films we've highlighted have been slowly building buzz in the lead up to their premieres. Critics are praising The Way Back, primarily for Ben Affleck's performance as an alcoholic who struggles with his inner demons as he goes back to his old high school to coach their basketball team. It's a sports movie, but there's more to it than that. It will appeal to audiences regardless whether or not they're basketball fans.

Along those same lines is Big Time Adolescence, a coming-of-age comedy that's equal parts raunchy and emotional. It stars Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson as Zeke, a college dropout playing mentor and surrogate big brother to Mo (Griffin Gluck), perennial nobody hoping to become a somebody before his high school career comes to a close. The emotional core of the film revolves around Mo's struggle with trying to find his place in the ever confusing, churning vortex of youth.

Even if The Way Back and Big Time Adolescence don't do it for you, there's plenty of other films on the list to check out.

1. 'Onward', March 6 Pixar on YouTube Onward tells the story of two elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) Lightfoot who find themselves on a quest in search of magic to revive their father, Wilden (Kyle Bornheimer), who passed away from an illness before Ian was born. It's set in a world where modern technology and magic intersect, with the latter of the two falling out of fashion, which makes Ian and Barley's quest even more complicated.

2. 'The Way Back', March 6 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The Way Back stars Ben Affleck as Jack Cunningham, an alcoholic construction worker who was formerly a basketball star at his old high school. When his old high school offers him a job as a basketball coach for a new class of teenagers, Jack learns he has some problems he needs to work through if he wants to actually help them succeed.

3. 'Bloodshot', March 13 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube An adaptation of a Valiant Comics graphic novel, Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as the "biotech killing machine" Bloodshot, whose superpowers include a fast healing factor and the ability to interface with machines via the nanomachines or nanites in his blood. He's also stricken with amnesia, as he has no memory of his life before he was remade as Bloodshot. Things get much more complicated for him, however, as he begins to remember his life as Ray Garrison, a Marine who was assassinated along with his wife for unknown reasons.

4. 'My Spy', March 13 STX Entertainment on YouTube Dave Batista takes a step away from Marvel with My Spy, going from muscle-bound alien Drax to muscle-bound CIA operative JJ Cena, who is sent to spy on a family, but runs into difficulty thanks to a precocious, curious nine-year-old girl, Sophie (Chloe Coleman). Things take a turn for the comedic when Sophie clocks JJ as an operative, and in order to preserve his cover, JJ offers to teach her how to be a spy.

5. 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always', March 13 Focus Features on YouTube When teenager Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) finds out she's pregnant and in need of an abortion, she reaches out to her cousin, Skylar (Talia Ryder), for support. Problem is, they both live in Pennsylvania, which requires informed consent of parents for teenagers. Not wanting to risk getting caught, they leave on a journey to New York, running into dangers and pitfalls all along the way.

6. 'A Quiet Place Part II', March 20 Paramount Pictures on YouTube Picking up right where A Quiet Place left off, A Quiet Place Part II centers on the last surviving members of the Abbott family: Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Evelyn's new baby. With Lee (John Krasinski) now dead and their farm in shambles following an alien attack, the Abbotts are forced to search for safety elsewhere, which brings them into the company of another human survivor, Emmett (Cillian Murphy).

7. 'Big Time Adolescence', March 20 Hulu on YouTube Big Time Adolescence is a coming-of-age comedy coming to Hulu, starring Pete Davidson as Zeke, a scrubby college dropout who's best friends with (and mentor to) 16-year-old Mo (Griffin Gluck). Zeke serves as something of a role model to Mo, who is looking for something more out of his life and time at high school.