The Most Popular Hallmark Christmas Movies In Each State Reveals Just How Beloved Holiday Films Really Are
Christmas is considered to be the most wonderful time of the year, not just because of the time spent with family and friends (though that's, of course, important as well), but also because it's the season of endless amounts of Hallmark Christmas movies. However, if you ever had any doubt of the network's holiday staying power, recent date collected by CenturyLinkQuote.com revealed what the most popular Hallmark Christmas movies are in each state, and the results may very well surprise you.
In order to help create this very handy movie map, CenturyLinkQuote.com searched the titles of Hallmark’s 2017 Christmas movies in Google Trends and discovered what movie each individual state searched for the most from October 1, 2017 to October 1, 2018. That means none of the 37 new Hallmark Christmas movies of 2018 will be included on the map, but that kinda makes sense, given that peak Christmas viewing time is still in full swing, making any results inconclusive until December is over. Plus, that's something to look forward to for next year!
So does your state's favorite holiday film match your own? Which states had Switched for Christmas as their No. 1 and which had The Christmas Train? Check out the results below and be sure to take a look at the cool map graphic as well.
Alabama
Christmas Next Door
Alaska
The Christmas Train
Arizona
Royal New Year’s Eve
Arkansas
The Mistletoe Inn
California
When Calls the Heart: Christmas Wishing Tree
Colorado
Christmas in Evergreen
Connecticut
The Mistletoe Inn
Delaware
Christmas Getaway
Florida
Royal New Year’s Eve
Georgia
The Sweetest Christmas
Hawaii
A Gift to Remember
Idaho
Marry Me at Christmas
Illinois
The Mistletoe Inn
Indiana
The Mistletoe Inn
Iowa
The Mistletoe Inn
Kansas
Christmas Next Door
Kentucky
Marry Me at Christmas
Louisiana
A Gift to Remember
Maine
Marry Me at Christmas
Maryland
Finding Santa
Massachusetts
The Christmas Train
Michigan
Royal New Year’s Eve
Minnesota
The Mistletoe Inn
Mississippi
Miss Christmas
Missouri
Christmas Next Door
Montana
The Christmas Train
Nebraska
The Mistletoe Inn
Nevada
Finding Santa
New Hampshire
Christmas Getaway
New Jersey
A Gift to Remember
New Mexico
Finding Santa
New York
The Christmas Train
North Carolina
With Love, Christmas
North Dakota
The Christmas Cottage
Ohio
Christmas Connection
Oklahoma
Finding Santa
Oregon
The Christmas Cottage
Pennsylvania
The Christmas Train
Rhode Island
Christmas Getaway
South Carolina
Marry Me at Christmas
South Dakota
The Christmas Train
Tennessee
The Mistletoe Inn
Texas
Enchanted for Christmas
Utah
Switched for Christmas
Vermont
Christmas in Evergreen
Virginia
Royal New Year’s Eve
Washington
The Mistletoe Inn
West Virginia
Christmas Festival of Ice
Wisconsin
The Christmas Train
Wyoming
Enchanted Christmas
Additionally, here are some of the interesting highlights that were found in the study.
The Christmas Train & The Mistletoe Inn Were The Two Most Popular Films Nationwide
That may have something to do with the fact that the former includes some very prominent Hollywood stars, such as Danny Glover and Dermot Mulroney, while the latter was adapted from Richard Paul Evans' novel.
Utah Is The Only State That Favored Switched for Christmas
Apparently double the Candace Cameron Bure doesn't necessarily double the popularity (sorry D.J.!), but it makes sense for Utah to be a huge fan, considering the movie was filmed in downtown Salt Lake City.
California Is A Big When Calls the Heart Fan
The Hallmark series is widely beloved, so it makes sense that its holiday film, Christmas Wishing Tree, would prove to be successful as well.
Vermont Preferred Christmas in Evergreen
Interestingly enough, so did Colorado, even though the film was set in Vermont.
In conclusion, everyone loves a good Hallmark Christmas movie, and now we've got the data to prove it.