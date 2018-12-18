Christmas is considered to be the most wonderful time of the year, not just because of the time spent with family and friends (though that's, of course, important as well), but also because it's the season of endless amounts of Hallmark Christmas movies. However, if you ever had any doubt of the network's holiday staying power, recent date collected by CenturyLinkQuote.com revealed what the most popular Hallmark Christmas movies are in each state, and the results may very well surprise you.

In order to help create this very handy movie map, CenturyLinkQuote.com searched the titles of Hallmark’s 2017 Christmas movies in Google Trends and discovered what movie each individual state searched for the most from October 1, 2017 to October 1, 2018. That means none of the 37 new Hallmark Christmas movies of 2018 will be included on the map, but that kinda makes sense, given that peak Christmas viewing time is still in full swing, making any results inconclusive until December is over. Plus, that's something to look forward to for next year!

So does your state's favorite holiday film match your own? Which states had Switched for Christmas as their No. 1 and which had The Christmas Train? Check out the results below and be sure to take a look at the cool map graphic as well.

Alabama

Christmas Next Door

Alaska

The Christmas Train

Arizona

Royal New Year’s Eve

Arkansas

The Mistletoe Inn

California

When Calls the Heart: Christmas Wishing Tree

Colorado

Christmas in Evergreen

Connecticut

The Mistletoe Inn

Delaware

Christmas Getaway

Florida

Royal New Year’s Eve

Georgia

The Sweetest Christmas

Hawaii

A Gift to Remember

Idaho

Marry Me at Christmas

Illinois

The Mistletoe Inn

Indiana

The Mistletoe Inn

Iowa

The Mistletoe Inn

Kansas

Christmas Next Door

Kentucky

Marry Me at Christmas

Louisiana

A Gift to Remember

Maine

Marry Me at Christmas

Maryland

Finding Santa

Massachusetts

The Christmas Train

Michigan

Royal New Year’s Eve

Minnesota

The Mistletoe Inn

Mississippi

Miss Christmas

Missouri

Christmas Next Door

Montana

The Christmas Train

Nebraska

The Mistletoe Inn

Nevada

Finding Santa

New Hampshire

Christmas Getaway

New Jersey

A Gift to Remember

New Mexico

Finding Santa

New York

The Christmas Train

North Carolina

With Love, Christmas

North Dakota

The Christmas Cottage

Ohio

Christmas Connection

Oklahoma

Finding Santa

Oregon

The Christmas Cottage

Pennsylvania

The Christmas Train

Rhode Island

Christmas Getaway

South Carolina

Marry Me at Christmas

South Dakota

The Christmas Train

Tennessee

The Mistletoe Inn

Texas

Enchanted for Christmas

Utah

Switched for Christmas

Vermont

Christmas in Evergreen

Virginia

Royal New Year’s Eve

Washington

The Mistletoe Inn

West Virginia

Christmas Festival of Ice

Wisconsin

The Christmas Train

Wyoming

Enchanted Christmas

Additionally, here are some of the interesting highlights that were found in the study.

The Christmas Train & The Mistletoe Inn Were The Two Most Popular Films Nationwide

That may have something to do with the fact that the former includes some very prominent Hollywood stars, such as Danny Glover and Dermot Mulroney, while the latter was adapted from Richard Paul Evans' novel.

Utah Is The Only State That Favored Switched for Christmas

Apparently double the Candace Cameron Bure doesn't necessarily double the popularity (sorry D.J.!), but it makes sense for Utah to be a huge fan, considering the movie was filmed in downtown Salt Lake City.

California Is A Big When Calls the Heart Fan

The Hallmark series is widely beloved, so it makes sense that its holiday film, Christmas Wishing Tree, would prove to be successful as well.

Vermont Preferred Christmas in Evergreen

Interestingly enough, so did Colorado, even though the film was set in Vermont.

In conclusion, everyone loves a good Hallmark Christmas movie, and now we've got the data to prove it.