Look, don't freak out — but Christmas is coming up, and it's coming up quick. There's no need to stress about shopping or to think about what to get all of your friends and family just yet, though. Instead, it's time to start preparing for the holidays by adding all the 2018 Hallmark Christmas movies premiere dates to your calendar. After all, they're the gifts that keep on giving.

In total, there are 36 — thirty six! — never-before-seen original movies airing between the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this year. That's a new record, for anyone keeping track at home. Bonus: There's a New Year's Eve-themed movie, too, which premieres right before it's time to ring in 2019 (and bring's Hallmark's new movies list to 37).

You won't have to wait very long to start indulging your Christmas cheer, either. The first film debuts on Oct. 27, and the rest will provide a steady stream of merriment from then on until the day that Santa takes flight in his sleigh. While the end of October might seem a tad early for some of you grinches out there, try thinking about it this way: Don't know what to do for Halloween? Don't do it at all! Skip that spooky holiday altogether and settle in with some eggnog and a heart-warming Hallmark movie. Because at Hallmark, Christmas is officially here already.

1 'Christmas At Pemberley Manor' — Oct. 27 Crown Media United States LLC/Robert Clark Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady star in the first film of the season, in which New York event planner Elizabeth Bennett (Lowndes) is tasked with putting together a small town's holiday festival. The only thing standing in her way is local Scrooge/billionaire William Darcy (Rady), and the pair soon finds themselves tangled up in a high-stakes, rollercoaster romance. (If those names sound familiar, it's because this movie sounds like a take on Jane Austen's iconic romance Pride & Prejudice). Christmas At Pemberley Manor airs on Hallmark Channel.

2 'Christmas Joy' — Nov. 3 Crown Media United States LLC/Eike Schroter Joy Holbrook (Danielle Panabaker) is a big-city market researcher with her sights set on a holiday promotion. She's forced to take her eye off the prize, though, after her Aunt Ruby sustains an injury back at home. Her one-time crush, Ben Andrew (played by Matt Long), turns out to be the hospital administrator where Joy's aunt is recovering. The two begrudgingly join forces to nurse Ruby back to health, and quickly rekindle old feelings. Christmas Joy airs on Hallmark Channel.

3 'Road To Christmas' — Nov. 4 Crown Media United States LLC/Ryan Plummer Danny Wise (played by Chad Michael Murray) and Maggie Baker (Jessy Schram) are two TV producers with something special in common: Danny's mother, Julia. Danny used to produce Julia's popular Christmas special, Julia Wise Lifestyle, but Maggie has since taken over. In the spirit of the holidays, Maggie tries to reunite Danny with his now-estranged family during the special's live-taping, but things don't quite go as planned. Road To Christmas airs on Hallmark Channel.

4 'Marrying Father Christmas' — Nov. 4 Crown Media United States LLC/Kailey Schwerman While trying to dig up information on her biological father a few years back, Miranda Chester (Erin Krakow) met and became engaged to Ian McAndrick (Niall Matter). On the eve of the couple's Christmas wedding, Miranda is confronted by a stranger with supposed ties to her now-deceased birth parents. This new connection makes Miranda feel conflicted about her fast-approaching future with Ian, and her life-long priorities suddenly become unclear. Marrying Father Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

5 'It's Christmas, Eve' — Nov. 10 Crown Media United States LLC/Ryan Plummer In It's Christmas, Eve, Leanne Rimes plays Eve, an interim school superintendent in her old hometown who's tasked with making some difficult budget decisions. She's keen to cut the school's music program, until she meets Liam, a handsome teacher in that very department. Eve tries to save his class by prosing a Christmas miracle, and ends up falling in love with Ian along the way. It's Christmas, Eve airs on Hallmark Channel.

6 'Christmas In Love' — Nov. 11 ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood Ellie Hartman (Brooke D’Orsay) is a small-town baker with big dreams. Her dreams, however, don't align with those of CEO Nick Carlingson (Daniel Lissing), who wants to modernize Ellie's bakery and lay off a ton of her staff. While doing her best to change Daniel's mind, Ellie ends up falling for her one-time adversary — the only problem is that following her heart may force her to let go of her dreams. Christmas In Love airs on Hallmark Channel.

7 'A Veteran's Christmas' — Nov. 11 Giphy Grace Garland (played by Eloise Mumford), a highly-regarded veteran, becomes separated from her K9 companion after two tours in Afghanistan. Sad and stranded in a strange town right before Christmas, local judge Joe Peterson (Sean Faris) gives Grace shelter and helps her find joy once again. A Veteran's Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

8 'Christmas At Graceland' — Nov. 17 ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Katherine Bomboy There's a family-owned bank up for grabs in Memphis, and Laurel (Kellie Pickler) is determined to nab it. She becomes distracted from the acquisition by Clay (Wes Brown), her old music-producer beau who makes her question her current path in life. Christmas At Graceland airs on Hallmark Channel.

9 'Return To Christmas Creek' — Nov. 17 Giphy Low on Christmas spirit, Amelia Hughes (Tori Anderson) decides to head home to Christmas Creek and soon finds herself reconnecting with old friends and relative. The peace and good tidings don't last long, though — thanks to a family feud and a potentially heart-breaking romance — but Amelia is determined to make everything merry again. Return To Christmas Creek airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

10 'Mingle All The Way' — Nov. 18 Hallmark Channel Molly (Jen Lilley) is the founder of Mingle All The Way, a dating app for professionals who need temporary plus-one partners for holiday events. When she ends up joining her own app herself, she's matched with Jeff (Brant Daugherty), a familiar — and not so welcome — face from her past. Despite their rocky history, Molly and Jeff stay the course, and eventually start seeing one another in a brand new light. Mingle All The Way airs on Hallmark Channel.

11 'A Godwink Christmas' — Nov. 18 Giphy Right before the holidays, Daniel (Giles Panton) proposes to his girlfriend Paula (Kimberley Sustad). Despite her uncertainty, Paula says "yes," but decides to suss the situation out with her aunt (Kathie Lee Gifford) in Nantucket. While in the area, Paula develops feeling for another man, Gery (Paul Campbell). She then must decide whether to reluctantly go through with her wedding to Daniel, or give things a shot with Gery instead. A Godwink Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

12 'Last Vermont Christmas' — Nov. 19 Giphy When their parents decide to sell their childhood home, three sisters — Megan (Erin Cahill), Bethany, and Mary — come together to save the beloved place and the lifetime of memories it holds. To do that, though, they've got to derail the person who's already trying to buy it: Megan's high-school sweetheart, Nash (Justin Bruening). Last Vermont Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

13 'Hope At Christmas' — Nov. 20 Giphy After Sydney Ragsdale (Scottie Thompson) goes through a divorce, she and her daughter decide to spend Christmas in their newly-inherited house. Sydney finds herself seeking regular solace at their neighborhood bookstore, where she meets Mac (Ryan Paevey), a teacher, who doubles as the town's very own Santa Claus. In an effort to help her re-discover the spirit of Christmas, Mac plays Santa by bringing Sydney everything on her wishlist: a new life, love, and year-round cheer. Hope At Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

14 'Christmas At The Palace' — Nov. 21 Hallmark Channel As the foreign ice skating coach for the Princess of San Senova, Katie (Merritt Patterson) ends up spending a lot of time in the castle with her father, King Alexander. Eventually, Katie and Alexander fall in love, but the subjects of San Senova aren't too keen on their budding, tradition-defying relationship. Christmas At The Palace airs on Hallmark Channel.

15 'Christmas At Grand Valley' — Nov. 22 Hallmark Channel Kelly (Danica McKellar), an artist, returns home to Grand Valley before Christmas in hopes of finding new inspiration. An out-of-town hotel reviewer named Leo (Brennan Elliott) — along with his children — provides Kelly with a refreshing perspective that leaves her feeling re-invigorated about her career. Christmas At Grand Valley airs on Hallmark Channel.

16 'Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe' — Nov. 23 Hallmark Channel Darcy (Lacey Chabert) reconnects with Luke (Brendan Penny), an old rival, while visiting home for Christmas after the two get paired up to plan a holiday charity event. Their one-time rivalry slowly turns into something more, and motivates Darcy to reconnect with her previously estranged father. Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe airs on Hallmark Channel.

17 'Christmas Everlasting' — Nov. 24 Hallmark Channel Shortly before making partner at her firm, corporate lawyer Lucy Toomey (Tatyana Ali) learns that her sister Alice has unexpectedly passed away. Lucy heads home to attend the funeral and handle her sister's estate, where she encounters Peter (Dondre T. Whitfield) — her old high school sweetheart and Alice's former attorney. Christmas Everlasting airs on Hallmark Channel.

18 'Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane' — Nov. 24 Giphy When both of their parents pass away, Emma (Alicia Witt) and her siblings return home to spend one final Christmas together before selling their family house. While Emma is sorting through her mother's belongings, she makes a discovery that takes her and her siblings on an unexpected, life-changing journey. Christmas On Honeysuckle Lane airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

19 'A Shoe Addict’s Christmas' — Nov. 25 Hallmark Channel While working late at her department store job on Christmas Eve, Lucy (Candace Cameron Bure) accidentally gets locked inside the building. She realizes she's not alone, though, when a woman named Noelle suddenly appears in the shoe section, and tells Lucy that she's her guardian angel. The pair revisit Lucy's past, present, and future Christmases together, which teaches her an important lesson in self-discovery. A Shoe Addict's Christmas airs on Hallmark Channel.

20 'Welcome to Christmas' — Dec. 1 Giphy Madison Lane (Jennifer Finnigan) is on her way to Christmas, Colorado to scout a location for a new ski resort, when she gets into a minor accident. Madison becomes stranded in Christmas while her car gets repaired, but she soon grows to love the tiny town. However, the more she gets to know the local community, the less sure she feels that a ski resort would benefit the town and its people. Welcome to Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

21 'Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa' — Dec. 1 Copyright 2017 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer A historic town general store is forced to shut down, but Lisa (Jill Wagner) intends on reviving it. A local contractor named Kevin (Mark Deklin) helps Lisa with the repairs, and the two soon find themselves falling in love. While attempting to rebuilt the general store, Lisa, Kevin, and the rest of the community encounter some surprises — including a 25-year-old un-mailed letter to Santa that brings them all together. Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa airs on Hallmark Channel.

22 'Northern Lights of Christmas' — Dec. 2 Giphy Zoey Hathaway's (Ashley Williams) dreams of becoming a pilot are temporarily halted when she inherits a reindeer farm. She and the farm's ranch hand Alec Wynn (Corey Sevier) immediately butt heads, but they both end up changing their stubborn ways and falling in love. Northern Lights of Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

23 'A Majestic Christmas' — Dec. 2 Hallmark Channel Despite objections from the local community, a historic playhouse in Briar Falls — seeped with holiday traditions — is set to become a modern multiplex. Tasked with overseeing the construction is Nell ( Jerrika Hinton), an architect and former resident of Briar Falls. In an effort to save the playhouse, Nell tries to show the building's new owner, Connor (Christian Vincent), the true meaning of Christmas. A Majestic Christmas airs on Hallmark Channel.

24 'Homegrown Christmas' — Dec. 8 Hallmark Channel Maddie (Lori Loughlin) leaves her job and heads home for the holidays to rethink her path. While there, she runs into Carter (Victor Webster), her old high school sweetheart. At first, they don't get along. After being forced to work together on a local project, though, they rekindle the feelings they felt all those years ago. Homegrown Christmas airs on Hallmark Channel.

25 'Memories of Christmas ' — Dec. 8 Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After her mother — "the queen of Christmas" — passes away, Noelle (Christina Milian) inherits her famously-decorated estate. There, she encounters Dave (Mark Taylor), who'd been working as her mother's holiday decorator all along. As they work together to carry on Noelle's mother's festive legacy, they both find love and some unexpected Christmas joy. Memories of Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

26 'Once Upon a Christmas Miracle' — Dec. 9 Giphy If Heather Krueger (Aimee Teegarden) can't find a liver transplant soon, she'll only have three months to live. A stranger named Chris Dempsey (Brett Dalton) ends up being a perfect match, and the two end up becoming close. Their relationship develops over the course of three Christmases, and proves that Christmas miracles truly do exist. Once Upon a Christmas Miracle airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

27 'Christmas Wonderland' — Dec. 9 Hallmark Channel Heidi (Emily Osment) puts her own artistic talents on pause to become a successful gallery curator. Shortly before a big gallery event, though, she's forced to return home to take care of her niece and nephew. While there, she runs into her old high school love, Chris (Ryan Rottman), and helps him plan the town's Christmas dance. Heidi's art becomes inspired again and causes her to rethink what she wants in life. Christmas Wonderland airs on Hallmark Channel.

28 'A Gingerbread Romance' — Dec. 15 Hallmark Channel Taylor's (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) architecture firm enters her into a contest to build a life-sized gingerbread house. When her partner leaves her in the lurch, she meets Adam (Duane Henry), a local baker and single father. Taylor convinces Adam to be her new partner in the contest — which could be the key to an out-of-city promotion for Taylor — and suddenly, she discovers she may have a reason to stay right where she is. A Gingerbread Romance airs on Hallmark Channel.

29 'Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas' — Dec. 15 Giphy Two strangers — business woman Cara Hill (Megan Park) and country music star Heath Sawyer (Josh Henderson) — are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting cancelled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. Their trip home might end up with love, and a little self-discovery, too. Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

30 'Reunited at Christmas' — Dec. 16 Giphy While visiting family with her boyfriend at her late grandmother's house, struggling novelist Samantha (Nikki Deloach) rediscovers the Christmas spirit. She also finds some much-needed inspiration, thanks to her grandmother's old wise words. Reunited at Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

31 'Entertaining Christmas' — Dec. 16 Hallmark Channel Kara (Jodie Sweetin) is the daughter of a multi-talented media darling on the verge of retirement. She's expected to become the face of the brand in the very near future, but doesn't quite share the same talents as her mother. Kara's abilities are tested when she's sent on a good-will mission in the place of her mother, thanks to a local reporter looking to make her his big story. Entertaining Christmas airs on Hallmark Channel.

32 'Jingle Around the Clock' — Dec. 22 Hallmark Channel Right before Elle (Brooke Nevin) and her old friends are supposed to have a Christmas-time reunion, her boss puts her on a project that she just can't pass up. Max (Michael Cassidy), her partner on the project, doesn't make things easy, though. As Elle and Max begin to fall in love, she struggles to complete the project, sustain their relationship, and make it home in time for the reunion. Jingle Around the Clock airs on Hallmark Channel.

33 'Small Town Christmas' — Dec. 22 Giphy While Nell Phillips (Ashley Newbrough) is on a book tour supporting her surprise-hit novel, she runs into Emmett Turner (Kristoffer Polaha), a guy she used to work with and once stood her up for a date. Before he disappeared, though, Emmett inspired her to write the very book she's promoting — and their chance encounter all these years later could end up changing both of their lives. Small Town Christmas airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

34 'Christmas Made to Order' — Dec. 23 Hallmark Channel Gretchen (Alexa PenaVega) is a coordinator tasked with planning a holiday celebration for an architect and his family. Not only does she manage to bring joy to him and his loved ones, but Gretchen and the architect find some joy together, too. When she's offered a major opportunity, though, Gretchen begins to question what's important in life. Christmas Made to Order airs on Hallmark Channel.

35 'Christmas Bells are Ringing' — Dec. 23 Giphy Photographer Samantha (Emilie Ullerup) has avoided going home in the years since her mother's death, but now she must return for her father's wedding on Christmas Eve. She's on deadline for an important project while she's there, though, and recruits her childhood friend Mike (Josh Kelly) to help. Through spending time with Mike and her family, she's able to find inspiration and happiness in the holidays once again. Christmas Bells are Ringing airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

36 'When Calls the Heart Christmas' — Dec. 25 Hallmark Channel After an orphanage and its caretakers become stranded in Hope Valley, Bill (Jack Wagner) learns that they're struggling to stay afloat. Abigail (Lori Loughlin) and the rest of the town want to make this Christmas special for the down-on-their-luck kids and caretakers, so they all come together in a heart-warming show of support. When Calls the Heart Christmas airs on Hallmark Channel.

BONUS: 'A Midnight Kiss' Hallmark Channel While David Campos (Carlos PenaVega) is visiting his college buddy's family, he's tasked with planning a New Year's Eve party for Megan Clark, a major tech entrepreneur. Megan also happens to be his buddy's sister, which adds even more pressure to the situation. There's a good chance he'll pull it off, though, and he might even fall in love, too. A Midnight Kiss airs on Hallmark Channel.