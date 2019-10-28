The Most Spooktacular UK Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2019
Spooky season is well and truly upon us and Halloween is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated days in the social calendar. Soon there will Halloween parties in full swing, pumpkins lining the streets and hoards of trick or treaters on a serious plight to secure as many sweets as possible. As we approach the day itself, the rush to find the perfect costume is on. But some of the festivities have already begun for the rich and famous, so here are the best Halloween outfits from UK celebs and be warned, the bar has been set pretty high.
Over in America, months of planning go into celebs' Halloween costumes, as it's one of the most important social events of the year. Who could forget Heidi Klum's spectacular Jessica Rabbit in 2015 (which took nine hours of preparation to complete the prosthetics), or Lady Gaga as a terrifying Edward Scissorhands in 2017? But, in recent years, Brit celebrities have stepped up their game, and created some incredible looks to rival their U.S. counterparts. Think Rita Ora as a very convincing Post Malone, Perrie Edwards as Ursula, and Harry Styles rocking one of Elton John's most famous get ups. This year has proved no different and UK celebrities have worked hard to create the perfect, most hilarious, and most spine-chilling Halloween outfits of 2019.
Eyal Booker and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Who doesn't love a couples outfit? Booker and Hamlin are showing us that coordination is key here with their Aladin and Princess Jasmine inspired looks. Hamlin took the look to the next level with her make up, rocking a classic cat eye look and some gorgeous bold highlighter. It's all in the details.
Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi
And the prize for scariest costume goes to...
Nelson's costume has stayed true to the origins of Halloween, and it is without a doubt terrifying. From the grizzly teeth, to the white contacts to the bloodied baseball bat, this is one outfit to go down in the history books.
Chi was on hand as a fortune teller and looked sensational.
Gabby Allen
Laura Anderson
"I'm not really fussed about Halloween," Anderson said as the Instagram caption that followed this incredible get up. It's clear that she has gone all out as a peacock. Now I know peacock's aren't really a traditional Halloween go-to but I challenge anyone to tell me that this look isn't award worthy.
Lucie Donlan
It's clear that, when it comes to Halloween, the Love Island alum do not come to play, they come to slay.
Donlan attended the KISS Haunted House Party as a fortune teller complete with a crystal ball. She made it a little spookier with the addition of glitter slits down her eyes. If you're looking for costume inspo for Halloween, this is a pretty great option.
Liam Payne
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Liam Payne in a very suave Superman get up. Payne came dressed as Clark Kent turned into his alter ego Superman, complete with the infamous glasses. All I'll say is I'm definitely a fan of this one.
Ella Henderson
Henderson performed at the KISS Haunted House Party so the pressure was on for her to deliver with her costume. On Instagram she called her look "devil wear latex" and she looks incredible. She's switched it up from the traditional red devil and added orange glitter blood dripping from her eyes to complete the look.
Anne-Marie
Kem Cetinay
Four Of Diamonds
Four Of Diamonds hit the KISS Haunted House Party as the Bratz Dolls which was quite frankly iconic. Major throwback. The group donned super high pony tail, bejewelled bags, denim flares and crop tops with of course face paint to create their infamous big eyes. It's definitely not too late to assemble your group of girls to recreate this.
Aitch
Aitch was another one of the performers at KISS Haunted House and his outfit did not disappoint. He went less for a scary look and more for a funny look with his old down road inspired costume. He rocked up wearing a cowboy hat and a stuffed horse which he looks like he's riding.