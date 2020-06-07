Disney's streaming service has a huge catalog of beloved movies and series, but there are also some underrated projects that don't get enough love. One in particular is Disney's 2007 cartoon Meet the Robinsons. It's a heartwarming story about family, and it's also the most underrated movie you need to watch on Disney+, especially since its 13th anniversary was earlier this year on March 30.

The animated film is based on William Joyce's picture book "A Day With Wilbur Robinson" and follows a young orphan named Lewis, who not only desperately wants to be adopted, but is an extremely talented and intelligent inventor. Meet the Robinsons is definitely a great family movie and filled with Disney magic, but what makes it so unique are the many twists throughout. The movie isn't what you think at first. Let's just say there are unexpected twists of fate that just might surprise you and make you cry all at once.

But, don't worry, there are plenty of funny and upbeat moments too. Two words: musical frogs. Jamie Cullum lends his vocals to the lead frog singer and his talent knows no bounds. Speaking of musicians, Matchbox Twenty recorded a song for the soundtrack called "Little Wonders" that fits perfectly with the movie. There's also a scene with a dinosaur that features a joke about a T-Rex having a big head and little arms that can't be beat.

Walt Disney Pictures

The movie is also filled with excitement and adventure that takes place in the future. After Lewis meets a stranger named Wilbur Robinson, the two take off together on an unforgettable and life-changing journey. Disney fans will truly appreciate Meet the Robinsons, because the core of the movie stems from this Walt Disney quote, which is displayed at the very end of the film: "Around here, however, we don't look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we're curious...and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths."

The overall theme is about moving forward even if you fail, because sometimes we learn more from failure than success. The fact that Meet the Robinsons focuses on "keep moving forward," something Walt believed in, makes this movie all the more special.