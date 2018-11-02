If you're looking forward to a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities this week, you're in luck. There are so many new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend, you'll be happy to sit back and relax, whether it's on your couch or at your local movie theater.

Plus, if you're the kind of person who looks forward to the holiday season way more than Halloween, you'll be thrilled with this weekend's offerings. There are already two new holiday-themed films out this weekend. And it's never too early to break out the hot cocoa and peppermint bark for a perfect movie snack, either.

There's Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, for fans of Disney holiday movies and the traditional Nutcracker story. Or, if holiday-themed TV movies are more your style, Netflix's The Holiday Calendar is debuting this weekend.

But if you're not ready to get into the holiday mindset just yet, there are still plenty of new offerings to check out over the next few days. Girls Trip fans will love seeing Tiffany Haddish on the big screen again in Nobody's Fool. Anyone who knows all the words to Queen's greatest hits will want to check out Bohemian Rhapsody. And if you're more of a TV buff, the sixth season of House of Cards is hitting Netflix this weekend, sans Kevin Spacey. 'Tis the season to get cozy under a pile of blankets and settle in with the remote.

'Nobody's Fool' Paramount Pictures on YouTube Tiffany Haddish's new movie looks hilarious, so comedy fans won't want to miss this film. Haddish's character, Tanya, is released from prison, and she reunites with her sister, Danica, played by Tika Sumpter. When Tanya suspects Danica is being catfished, hilarity ensues, based on the trailer.

'House of Cards' Season 6 Netflix on YouTube Frank Underwood is gone, and Claire is now the POTUS. Longtime fans of the series who've always wanted to see Claire step fully into the spotlight will likely be thrilled that she's taken on the role of commander-in-chief.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' 20th Century Fox on YouTube Based on the movie's trailers, Rami Malek makes a pretty convincing Freddie Mercury. Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles Queen's rise to fame. Fans of classic rock — or just fans of singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" at karaoke night — won't want to miss this biopic.

'The Holiday Calendar' Netflix on YouTube If you couldn't get enough of Netflix's A Christmas Prince last year, the streaming service is back with a new holiday movie. The Holiday Calendar stars Kat Graham as protagonist Abby, alongside Ron Cephas Jones, whom fans will recognize as William from This Is Us, as her grandfather. Abby's grandpa gives her an advent calendar for the holiday season, but it's more than just a countdown tool — it also predicts the future. The movie looks perfect for holiday movie lovers, even if it won't be winning any film awards.

'The Nutcracker & The Four Realms' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube This isn't the version of "The Nutcracker" that you might have seen at a local theater. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms takes Clara on a new adventure after her godfather gives her a mysterious key that unlocks other magical realms. While there's plenty of beautiful imagery, filled with snow and pastels in the trailer, it looks like Clara will be battling some of her kingdom's greatest enemies in the fourth realm.