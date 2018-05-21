The National Park Service Quietly Released A Report That Got Super Real About Climate Change

After nearly a year of delays, the U.S. National Park Service released an uncensored report about climate change's role with regards to changing sea levels on Friday. The release of the uncensored report on the rise of sea levels was not highly publicized, and was not included on any relevant social media accounts, including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's, according to Think Progress.

Reveal, an investigative journalism outlet based in California, found in a report published April 8 that National Park Service officials deleted each mention of human's role in the rise of climate change in a report on rising sea levels and storm surges. The original report was written in 2016.

The report makes plain how the rising sea levels will affect historic sites the agency is tasked with maintaining. The report's introduction references anthropogenic activity, or human-originated activity: “Global sea level is rising. While sea levels have been gradually rising since the last glacial maximum approximately 21,000 years ago, anthropogenic climate change has significantly increased the rate of global sea level rise.”

The report predicts risks that rising sea levels pose to 118 national park sites on the country's coasts. These include site such as the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the Historic Jamestown settlement in Virginia, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

Read the full report here.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...