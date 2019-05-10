With each passing day, fans get one step closer to Monterey and the drama within it. Today, a new Big Little Lies trailer is here and not only are viewers getting insight into the aftermath of Perry's murder—and its impact on the gossipy beachside community, but answers are finally being given about Meryl Streep's role in Season 2.

The trailer was released on Twitter Friday, May 10 with the tweet, "This trailer has so many incredible quotes for my mood board. # BigLittleLies2 premieres June 9. # BLL2." Streep herself is contributing heavily to the vision board inspo by proving she knows more than she lets on about the circumstances surrounding her son's death in the Season 1 finale.

Streep is playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry and mother-in-law to Nicole Kidman's Celeste. Up until now, it was unclear if Streep's character was mainly in the dark about her son's demise. But this new sneak peek makes it clear that both Wright and three-time Academy Award winner Streep have not come to play. "You don't believe my son just slipped," Wright can be heard saying as each woman comes to terms with her role in the scandalous incident. But it's what Streep's character reveals at trailer's end that is the most telling for Season 2.

Wright can be seen watching videos of her deceased son with her two grandsons, perhaps trying to preserve his memory in some way. "My son is dead and I want answers," she says. ('Ugh, so do we' —every BLL fan.) When Kidman's character Celeste replies, " I gave you answers," Wright's counter proves that she's not quick to believe her daughter-in-law's story. "Yes, but you left some things out, didn't you? You were planning to leave him," Wright says. "And you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died. Oh, you left that out, too."

The way Streep delivers her final lines are sure to induce immediate goosebumps. While fans eagerly await Season 2 and all of the Streep acting brilliance that's sure to come along with it, there was plenty of other content to dissect in the new trailer. It was all seen in quick flashes between the trademark atmospheric music and ocean wave visuals. But some quick takeaways include Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) continuing to be the Queen Bee of parent pick-up, a '70s dance party (!!), and Laura Dern's Renata being referred to as the "Medusa of Monterey" (one would only be so lucky). One thing is clear above all: each member of the "Monterey Five" is dealing with a guilty conscious.

A new poster was also revealed shortly after the trailer with the tweet, "My phone's lock screen has arrived #BLL2." Um, yes, HBO, it sure has. How can one even begin to fathom the murderers' row (no pun intended) of actors in that image?? In the trailer, Madeline's husband Ed (Adam Scott) ominously says, "Welcome to second grade." But it honestly felt like an invitation to a new season of scandals, secrets, and a little lie or two.

With under a month to go until Season 2, passionate viewers will have plenty of time to predict just how Meryl will factor into the show. Consider your June 9 plans made.