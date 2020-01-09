"Mistah J" is officially out of Harley Quinn's life — and he might actually be out of everyone's for good. Shortly after breaking up with her super villain ex, Harley appeared to kill the Joker in the newest Birds of Prey trailer, a move which could potentially have major ramifications for future films in the DC Extended Universe. The clip, released Thursday, Jan. 9, kicks off with Margot Robbie's Harley reflecting on her "completely mutual" split with the Joker before sending a giant truck to blow up the villain's headquarters in spectacular fashion. And, though we don't see whether or not Joker was inside this giant truck, it would make sense that this relationship would eventually go up in flames.

If Harley kills Joker in Birds of Prey, who could blame her? Harley's relationship with the Joker has always been controversial, from their abusive romance in Suicide Squad to the constant breakups and reconciliations in the comics. Even Robbie herself commented on the unhealthy dynamic in 2016, telling Collider, "It’s kinda like when your friend is in, like doing something stupid in a relationship, and you’re just so frustrated." She continued, "It kinda feels like that when you watch it, when you’re reading comics and Harley goes back to him."

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

However, it seems based on the trailer and the film's extended title — The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn — that Robbie's Harley Quinn is breaking the cycle and setting out on her own. In fact, the actor and producer told Variety in January the Joker will not appear in Birds of Prey, even for a brief cameo. Instead, she explained, the upcoming film will be more centered on Harley finding herself and a group of new friends to help her move forward.

According to the outlet, Robbie was inspired by her own close relationships with her female friends. She wanted to see that kind of dynamic reflected on the silver screen via some of Gotham City's most iconic female heroes, which include Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). "She really wanted to see Harley with girlfriends, Harley in a girl gang," screenwriter Christina Hodson told Variety. "Harley is such a naturally sociable character. And I think there was just a general longing to see girls together on screen — women being friends."

While fans will have to wait until the film's release on Febuary 7 to find out if the Joker is officially dead and gone, the newest Birds of Prey trailer has made it clear that Harley Quinn is officially her own woman, with her own team of superhero sisters to stand by her.