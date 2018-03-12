There are few subjects that feel taboo these days, considering the Internet has led to an age when people tend to talk freely and openly about, well, everything. But bodily functions still retain an air of secrecy, and societal standards ask that we not discuss our own bathroom habits in polite company. Unless, that is, you are a comedian. Farts, burps, and poops have long been staples of stand-up comedy, and now some of Hollywood's most beloved funny people are talking poop for our benefit. The new documentary Poop Talk invites you to pop a squat and talk about poop, thinking about the subject in strange new ways and probably with a little less fear.

Directed by Adam Feldman, and produced by comedians Randy and Jason Sklar, Poop Talk premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and is now streaming on major platforms like iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. The film features A-list comics like Aisha Tyler, Kumail Nanjiani, Nicole Byer, Adam Carolla, Rob Corddry, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Eric Stonestreet, Nick Swardson, and Jamie Lee, while Dr. Drew Pinsky and others stop by the doc to give some info on the titular subject as an evolutionary benefit.

Comedy Dynamics on YouTube

But one of the most interesting aspects of Poop Talk is how the female comedians broach the topic and shatter many people's perceptions of female excrement. We all know how women are held up to higher expectations than men when it comes to physical fitness, beauty, and youth, but it's also considered "unlady-like" for women to be crude, aka talk about anything having to do with bodily functions like pooping, peeing, vomiting, farting. In some cases, embarrassment over our bodies or fear of disclosing intimate things to our doctors has actually led to medical issues, and men aren't exactly helping the situation if they're grossed out by the very idea of women pooping.

"Do you really want to find out that what comes out of this angel is every bit as nasty as what comes out of [the rest of us]?" Adam Corolla asks in the doc, about acknowledging that women poop too. "We don't want to know what's going on at the slaughterhouse, we just want to enjoy the hot dog." Thankfully, the women of Poop Talk are having none of it. "What's interesting to me is that a dude will be like, 'I don't want to know that my girlfriend poops,' but then he will literally just destroy a bathroom and then fling the door open with his hands on his hips like, 'This is Sparta!!'" Aisha Tyler cracks. "I don't know why you think that makes us want to f*ck you."

Comedy Dynamics

From stories about female friends who refuse to poop while they're with their boyfriends, to tales of being broken up with over bathroom habits, Poop Talk is filled with ladies intent on destroying the taboo and giving themselves just as much freedom to talk about the subject as their male counterparts. And in that way, Poop Talk encourages us all to reconsider the secrecy around our own bodies and be a bit healthier in how we approach the most intimate parts of our lives.

As many doctors have said, bowel health is reflective of our overall health, and the less afraid we are to talk about our movements, the more info our docs can get and hopefully the more helpful they can be. So while watching Poop Talk, crack up at its hilarious stories and appreciate some of the funniest people in comedy. But while you're doing that, also take a moment to think about your relationship with your bathroom habits; if it's one currently filled with shame or disgust, perhaps it's time to get a new perspective.