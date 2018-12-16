If you pay any attention to your horoscope, then you know that your zodiac sign can give you a pretty good insight into your personality and the things that really make you tick. Celestial events throughout the days, months, and year can affect your moods, where in life you're going to kill it, and what things might be a disappointment for you. And it's not too early to get an idea of what the upcoming new year is going to be like for you. Many astrologers have also put out horoscopes for 2019, and they're all super exciting to read to get a glimpse at what's in store for you. It's also a great time to start something new, and it doesn't always have to be something incredibly productive or life-changing. You might just want to take on a new hobby! If so, we have some ideas on the new hobby you should try in 2019 based on your zodiac sign.

You can get an idea of what hobby you should try based on your sign's personality traits and based on what's coming up for you in 2019. The best hobby should be something that's genuinely enjoyable for you, something that helps you wind down after a long day and gives you something fun to do... but it could also be something that improves you life in some way. Based on your horoscope for the upcoming year, below is a hobby each zodiac sign should try out. Take them on and see how it goes!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/ Bustle This is actually a great year for you to get ambitious and try something new. Horoscope.com says, "Your ruler is powerful Mars, and you start the year with it going full speed ahead in your sign. This gives you an incredible power boost and sets a great tone for the rest of the year regarding goals and ambitions." You have a lot to say in 2019, especially in the beginning of the year, so focus on a hobby that lets you get your message out there — like writing. Start a blog, write that book you've been thinking about, or pitch out to magazines and newspapers. And if you don't like to write, maybe try podcasting or vlogging.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/ Bustle As a stubborn, hard-working Taurus, you'd take on any new hobby with gusto. And since it seems like 2019 might be a big year of change for you, you should pick a hobby that will really get you out there. Tarot.com says, "You might notice that you're feeling an overall sense of restlessness — a growing sense of dissatisfaction with the current state of your life and any perceived lack of freedom to be who you know you are and do what your heart desires." If that's the case, you might want to try taking up hiking. Getting outside, exploring, and seeing new things could be just what you need this year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/ Bustle This upcoming year could be the year you become a little more intuitive than usual. Tarot.com says, "You'll also find yourself going within more in 2019. Uranus will shift into your private 12th House of Privacy on March 6, making you more likely to pursue an unusual interest in solitude rather than publicly." This is a good time to look within. Try taking up meditation or yoga this year - something that will relax you, allow you to really get in your head, and assist in your intuition.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/ Bustle As a Cancer, you typically like to keep to yourself more and enjoy your alone time, and 2019 won't be any different. Horoscope.com says, "You do feel things deeply, but right now you'd much rather keep your thoughts to yourself than put them out there for everyone to see (and critique)." Take on a hobby that will allow you to just be with yourself, like making a point to read more often, or taking up long walks each day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/ Bustle This is a pretty big year for you, Leo. Tarot.com says, "You're reinventing yourself in a significant way, and the universe will absolutely push you out of your comfort zone during this process. Lean into it, because fighting the changes will only make it hurt -- and it doesn't have to!" You love to be the center of attention always, especially this year, so take on a hobby that will let you do just that. Why not try taking on the hobby of stand-up comedy and going to some open mic nights? If anyone is up for the challenge, it's you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/ Bustle You're as practical as ever, Virgo, and that personality trait is going to help you find success in the new year. You'll want to pick a hobby that gives you something to do and feels like it's improving your life — not just something random and fun. Try taking up cooking and testing out all different kinds of recipes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/ Bustle Tarot.com says that 2019 might bring, "major shifts, opportunities, or even a crisis, all to wake us up and usher us into the next stage of our personal growth." Take on a hobby that allows you to grow as a person. Since you also love to be outdoors, maybe try jogging to practice training for a marathon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/ Bustle This is going to be a good year for you Scorpio, both financially and personally. Horoscope.com says, "Your dreams are the focus of 2019, and guess what? Some of them could come true in a big way!" Since you'll be putting so much focus on moving forward and doing new things, you might want to pick a hobby that will help you relax a bit. Try taking up drawing or painting as an outlet.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/ Bustle 2019 could be a great year for your, Sagittarius. Tarot.com says, "You are one lucky duck this year, Sagittarius. In fact, if there's any sign who will be able to turn the 'impossible' into 'I'm possible,' it's you." Take on a challenging hobby that pushes you and taps into your sense of adventure. If traveling can be considered a hobby, do that. Otherwise, pick some kind of extreme sport, like scuba diving or rock climbing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/ Bustle You'll have a lot of opportunities this year that you'll want to take advantage of. Horoscope.com says, "Your ruler Saturn is also in your sign this year, which indicates some great opportunities to succeed in all areas of your life." Pick a hobby that allows you to really use your hard-working brain but also stimulates you, like learning how to play an instrument.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/ Bustle Tarot.com says this could be a really social year for you, explaining, "You might meet new and fascinating people over the next year, and many of them are likely to have different religious, spiritual, or cultural backgrounds." Take on a hobby that taps into that and your creative side, like photography.