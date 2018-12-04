The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Disorganized

We all have moments where we feel disorganized or chaotic, and that can be a good thing. Many people thrive in "messy" environments because it helps them feel inspired — and as a result they don't want to change their ways. But some zodiac signs can be disorganized to the point where a few organizational tips and tricks may come in handy, and make their lives a lot more balanced.

"Understanding that your sign has a tendency toward being scattered is the first step in recognizing where this behavior shows up in your life, and taking appropriate steps to remedy the action and the subsequent discomfort it may cause," astrologer Nina Palmer, tells Bustle.

For the zodiac signs that tend to be most disorganized, it often boils down to their personalities, as well as what they prioritize in life. For example, they might "spend most of their time thinking, philosophizing, creating, musing, etc., rather than organizing, climbing, categorizing, and building," Palmer says.

It is possible, though, for them to have the best of both worlds. Here are the five signs that tend to be the most messy and scattered, as well as what they can do about it, according to astrologers.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini often struggles with getting themselves organized simply due to the fact they're interested in living life, and experiencing as much as they can. "The duality of their sign makes them interested in so many things that it’s hard to nail down one [...] and stick to it," Palmer says. "Gemini may feel scattered and unable to focus on one thing long enough to see it though." But that doesn't mean they can't focus or complete a goal, if they decide to. "Making a to-do list of all the ideas a Gemini wants to explore," can be a big help, Palmer says. "This way the curious Gemini can focus on the top few projects on the list and save the rest for later!"

2 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign that focuses on fairness and partnerships, Libra can have a hard time getting things done, too. It can be difficult for them to make up their mind, for example, "while seeing so many options," Palmer says. They might be too busy weighing all the pros and cons — and listening to everyone else's input. To feel more in control, Libra can focus on trusting their gut. "Try not to second guess," Palmer says. "Remember the first choice and go with that, especially if it’s ‘six of one, half dozen of the other.'"

3 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius wants to experience everything in life — and can often feel overwhelmed and scattered as a result. "They can come up with grand ideas but may have trouble focusing on the details to make the plan work," Palmer says. But this sign can certainly gain more control, especially if they call in some extra help. "It may be best for [Sagittarius] to gain perspective by sharing their desires with a more grounded soul before acting upon every whim," astrologer Linda Furiate, tells Bustle. They may find it helpful, for example, to call their most organized friend or bounce a few ideas off a coworker, before proceeding.

4 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is known for being a progressive, futuristic sign when it comes to the way they think. Since they're full of big ideas, they can easily get lost in their heads — often to the point they begin neglecting their everyday duties, Palmer says. If their life begins to feel messy, Aquarius should keep in mind that the future requires details, too. "Bills still need to be paid," Palmer says. "So make a list!" By putting a few organization habits into practice — such as creating to-do lists or setting reminders — Aquarius can marinate in their exciting ideas, while also getting stuff done.