There will be no tricks this Halloween, only treats. Hershey's released a sneak peek of its Halloween candy for 2019, and October is looking scary sweet. Your favorite candy bars are already getting dressed up for the holiday, and this year it comes with a delightful crunch — Reese's Pumpkins are stuffed with Reese's Pieces, making this your yummiest Halloween haul yet. In fact, this latest Halloween makeover for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is giving me major inspiration to start thinking about my costume, and majorly craving some fall.

That said, it's July. You might not have been expecting to hear about Halloween candy until at least late August, but alas, here we are. To be honest, the scorching temperatures are more frightening than any plastic spider web dangling from a neighbor's front porch. This peek into October, where the air is chilled and the leaves crinkle and crunch under our boots, is welcomed. I wish it were always October.

The Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin candy is a treat with deceptive layers. Is it just a milk chocolate Jack-O-Lantern or is it so much more?! Cue: lightening strike. Cue: dramatic close up. Cue: evil laugh. "It looks like your classic Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin, but its milk chocolate exterior hides a peanut butter center that's stuffed with crunchy Reese's Pieces candy," a description for the candy reads. The candy is part Jack-O-Lantern, part mummy, fully delicious.

Will you have to wait until October to grab a million bags of these? No! Trick or treating at your local candy aisle has come early. You can expect to see this new, layered take on the Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin as soon as they hit shelves in August. They'll be available nationwide for a limited time, only because unfortunately Halloween can't last all year. Though, the candy can, if you stock up and store it right. Just saying.

That's not all Hershey's has ~in store~ for us candy enthusiasts. The Halloween version of the Kit Kat might not have the milk chocolate covered wafer looking like a pumpkin, but it will have it tasting like one. The Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat has made a glorious return, and will be all the rage at your Halloween party this year. The famously crispy wafers will be enveloped in a pumpkin pie flavored creme, because why shouldn't it be? Everything deserves to be the pumpkin spiced version of itself. It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome the Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat into my pantry, my body, and my life.

You may not be able to contain your excitement, but you can contain your candy. The seasonally appropriate Halloween Assortment Skull Bowl retails for $19.99, and can hold all the Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin for you. In addition to all this excitement, Hershey's will also be releasing Glow-in-the-Dark Snack Size Size Assortment Packs so you can find your candy bars in the dark.

Halloween can't come soon enough. Lucky for us, it's coming as soon as next month when Hershey's releases Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin nationwide. Summer just got a lot cooler and nuttier.