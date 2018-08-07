Summer is the perfect time to find a new thriller novel to devour. With so many fantastic books hitting the shelves this year, it can be tough to decide to decide where to start. (Which is a great problem to have!) Fortunately, your favorite classic says a lot about what kind of reader you are and can guide you to the perfect, heart-pounding book for your summer reading.

Thrillers are the perfect imagination-food for your summer TBR list. From reads that play with your mind to novels that are jam-packed with action sequences, the thriller genre is filled with books that will have you turning pages faster than lightning. Whether you're reading by the beach or on a road trip, these books are exactly the gripping adventure you've been craving.

You'll find that even though these two genres have their differences, classics and thrillers can often speak to each other. Certainly the thrillers on this list are going to be a little darker and more action-packed than the classic they're paired to. but they still explore topics such as class, love, identity etc. in their own unique way.

So, whatever your favorite classic is, there's a thriller out there that is sure to hook you. Buckle your seatbelt for your next un-put-down-able read.

If you love 'The Great Gatsby' read 'In Her Skin' by Kim Savage Like Gatsby, this book explores complicated class issues. Sixteen-year-old con artist Jo Chastain decides to impersonate a missing girl in order to trade-in her life on the streets. After staging a miraculous "return" to her "family," she taken in with loving arms. But the more time she spends with them, the more secrets begin to bubble to the surface. Click here to buy.

If you love 'The Color Purple' read 'Monday's Not Coming' by Tiffany D. Jackson Alice Walker's classic brought to light the experiences of black women in the '30s, the latest from Allegedly author Tiffany D. Jackson calls attention to a horrifying phenomenon from today's headlines: disappearances of dozens of black girls from Washington D.C. When Monday disappears, no one seems to want to do anything about it — except her best friend, Claudia. As she digs deeper into Monday's disappearance, she realizes it's going to be more difficult than she thought to get a straight answer out of anyone. .Click here to buy.

If you loved 'Rebecca' read 'The Beloveds' by Maureen Lindley Step inside another gothic mansion in this rich novel. Betty's little sister, Gloria, seems to be unbelievably lucky. She's stolen Betty's best friend, and married a man who should have been Betty's husband. But when she inherits the family manse (Betty's rightful inheritance), it's the final straw, and Betty embarks on a sinister plan to get everything back. Click here to buy.

If you loved 'Wuthering Heights' read 'Our Kind of Cruelty' by Araminta Hall Though it's set in the modern day, the main character in this hair-raising book bears a lot of similarities to Heathcliff, and I mean that in the darkest way possible. Mike's life was brutal and lonely before he fell in love with Verity Metcalf. And even though Verity is set to marry another man, Mike is certain that this is all part of a roleplaying scenario they used to play. So he watches Verity, waiting for her to send him the secret sign that she's ready for him to rescue her. Click here to buy.

If you love 'Mary Poppins' read 'The Perfect Nanny' by Leïla Slimani This French book has become a global phenomenon, and it finally came to the U.S. this year. The Perfect Nanny takes you into the events leading up to the murder of two children. When Myriam returns to work, she and her husband hire a nanny, Louise. Louise seems to be perfect, caring for the children, cleaning their apartment, and even throwing epic kids' parties. But as she and the family grow closer, tensions rise to horrifying levels. Click here to buy.

If you love 'The Bell Jar' read 'The Elizas' by Sara Shepard Like The Bell Jar, this thriller (from the author of Pretty Little Liars) tells the story of a writer who begins to question everything about herself. When Eliza is found at the bottom of pool, nobody will believe that she's been attacked. Meanwhile, her agent, editor, and parents keep mixing up details from her upcoming novel with events in her real life. As her publication date approaches, Eliza finds herself in a dizzying, desperate search for answers. Click here to buy.

If you love 'The Awakening' read 'The Perfect Mother' by Aimee Molloy The May Mothers are a group of new moms in Brooklyn's prominent Park Slope neighborhood who all gave birth in the same year. When disaster strikes and one of the babies goes missing, the women go to extreme lengths to help find the boy. But as the investigation continues and pressure rises, secrets begin to become exposed. Click here to buy.

If you love 'Sense and Sensibility' read 'The Death Of Mrs. Westaway' by Ruth Ware As in the Jane Austen classic, inheritance is at the center of the latest book from Ruth Ware. Hal receives a letter telling her that she's received a mysterious inheritance — except, the letter is not meant for her. She decides to try to claim the money anyway, but soon finds herself in the middle of a family whose secrets are more dangerous than she could have realized. Click here to buy.