We're not in Westworld anymore. On Thursday, Feb. 20, HBO released a new look at the upcoming season of the hit sci-fi saga, and the Westworld Season 3 trailer pits Delores and Maeve against each other in a battle for death — and freedom. The clip brings the hosts into the real world, where Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) is preparing to lead a revolution against the humans while Maeve (Thandie Newton) is tasked with killing her before things go too far.

Of course, Delores isn't alone: in addition to Aaron Paul's new character, construction worker Caleb, she seems to have recruited a couple of iconic characters to help her on her journey, including Ed Harris' Man in Black. "Five of us, against an entire world of them," Tessa Thompson's Charlotte Hale says at one point (or is she a Delores host now?). "It'll be enough," Delores responds, later telling someone that if her plan doesn't work, they'll do things "the old fashioned way ... I'll kill everyone."

While most of the trailer focuses on Delores' fight for justice and freedom, the clip also teases a climactic showdown between her and Maeve on a bridge. "New gods are coming," Delores says in a voiceover, while she approaches her fellow host. "And they're very angry."

HBO on YouTube

More to come ...