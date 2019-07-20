Dolores is ready to start a war in the new Westworld Season 3 trailer. The trailer premiered on Saturday during the HBO show's Comic-Con panel, and it immediately established that Season 3 is taking the show in a new direction. It's not unusual for the hosts to visit different worlds, but seeing some of them interact with humans beyond the park is certainly new. After escaping at the end of Season 2, Dolores is ready to reckon with her makers.

And lucky for her, she has help in the form of Aaron Paul. (OK, Aaron Paul playing a construction worker named Caleb.) There's plenty of Caleb in the new trailer, which suggests he will form an alliance with Dolores. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jonathan Nolan revealed that the down-to-earth construction worker may make the host see a different side to humanity. "Aaron's character will challenge Dolores' notions about the nature of humanity," Nolan said. "He's the type of person who doesn't get to go to Westworld."

While Caleb and Dolores are bonding on the outside, there's still going to be plenty of action taking place in the park this season too. The trailer introduces yet another new world, and it's way scarier than the wild west. Maeve is revealed to be inside of a World War II-themed park, and yes, that means there are now Nazi robots to contend with.

HBO on YouTube

Maeve may still be inside the park for now, but it certainly feels like she'll be reunited with Dolores soon. The trailer chillingly plays the classic song "We'll Meet Again" juxtaposed with mirror images of Maeve and Dolores moving through their respective worlds. It also sounds as if the two women could find themselves on opposing sides of the coming war.

Clearly, Westworld is just getting started when it comes to presenting twisty narratives about what it means to be a human, and Season 3 is only going to push the hosts and humans closer together, for better or for worse. Nolan explained to EW, "This season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers."

While Dolores and Maeve seem to be the twin focal points of Season 3, they're not the only characters dealing with a strange new world in the trailer. Jeffrey Wight's Bernard is also back and he's looking for "someone strong enough" to stop Dolores "if it comes to that," he ominously says. Additionally, there's also a glimpse of the Man in Black, as well as Tessa Thompson's Charlotte Hale... well, Charlotte or Dolores as Charlotte, it's hard to say with this show.

Season 3 is set to have everything from Nazi robots to a war for (or against) humanity. The only thing it doesn't have just yet is a firm release date. HBO has revealed Westworld will return some time in 2020. Until then, just keep playing the trailer on repeat and prepare for some major Dolores and Maeve drama when the new season finally premieres.