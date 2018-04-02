It's Trump, convincingly photoshopped to look like he has a pig's snout. This somewhat disconcerting image — just absurd enough to convince you that it's not real, but done well enough that you almost question yourself — is what graces the latest New York magazine cover: Trump with a pig snout.

The article that the cover refers to is one about what the magazine claims is the biggest problem potentially facing Trump's presidency. "Not Collusion... Not Incompetence... Not Cruelty... It's the Corruption, Stupid," are the words plastered over Trump's outsized face. "Why His Self-Dealing is His Biggest Political Liability," a subheadline reads.

If you read on, then, you'll find an article that delves deeply into the way that Trump has reportedly so far used the presidency for his and his family's own personal profit. "For Trump, whose business revolves around the marketability of his name, there has proved to be no public policy too big, and no private opportunity too crass, to exploit for personal profit," the article claims — in only the the fourth paragraph of a long read.

Beginning with the cover and then continuing throughout the article, New York magazine is not pulling any punches when it comes to the current occupant of the Oval Office.

