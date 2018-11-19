New York City is home to the nation's largest public library system, so it stands to reason that the wonderful librarians who work in it know a thing or two about great books. That is why, if you are looking for reading recommendations for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you should probably check out The New York Public Library's Best Books of 2018. Featuring titles like Heretics Anonymous, The Astonishing Color of After, Circe, An American Marriage, and more, these lists have something on them for every reader, even the pickiest ones.

After a serious nomination and discussion process, librarians from across The New York Public Library system decided on the best books of the year, and now, they've shared it with readers all across the country. On Monday, they released three lists — 100 Best Books for Kids, 50 Best Books for Teens, and 100 Best Books for Adults — which highlight the best literature had to offer in 2018. They include familiar titles like Sigrid Nunez's National Book Award-winning novel The Friend and Justina Ireland's highly acclaimed bestselling YA Dread Nation, as well as a host of other fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles you may or may not know yet.

“Choosing the Library’s list of best books is an incredible process,” said associate director of the Library’s Readers Services team Lynn Lobash in statement about the lists. “Every librarian realizes the impact the right book can have on a reader and we are hard-wired to be open-minded and creative when making book recommendations. Nevertheless, every year some books rise to the top. They are special and unlike anything we have seen before. We believe this year’s Best Books lists offer readers of all ages limitless opportunities to be informed and inspired.”

The lists, which are comprised of a total of 250 books, are curated by genre, format, and age, which makes them all the more easily searchable. Are you looking for books for art lovers or readers who like to be on the edge of their seat? Don't worry, there is a filter for that. What about books for teens who like true stories? There are filters for that, too. Other unique categories include everything from "adventure," "drama," and "folk tales" to "NYC stories," "on the dark side," "tearjerkers," and more.

In addition to the curated lists, the librarians also named their top ten books for each age category. According to the experts at the NYPL, Barracoon: The Story of the Last "Black Cargo" by Zora Neale Hurston, Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot, If They Come For Us by Fatimah Asghar, and I'll Be Gone In the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara are among the very best adult books for the year. Meanwhile, the top 10 teen books of 2018 include Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi, Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram, Pride by Ibi Zoboi, and recent National Book Award winner The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo.

“We hope these wonderful lists, curated by our expert librarians, inspires children, teens and adults alike to check out new titles and explore the world of reading,” said New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx. “Whether you’re looking for the perfect book for someone this holiday season, planning to read more in the new year, or just searching for your next great read, we believe this list will be a helpful gift that keeps on giving.”

If you're going to take gift-giving advice from anyone this holiday season, why not make it the experts at the New York Public Library? You can check out the Best Books of 2018 online, where you'll find the top 10 titles for kids, teens, and adults, as well as the full list of recommended reads.