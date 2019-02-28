Every year, millions of people around the world apply for visas to visit the United States. And while it's standard for a chunk of those applications to be rejected for various reasons, the number of visa applications denied in 2018 due to the Trump administration's travel ban increased by tens of thousands from the previous year, according to State Department data released on Tuesday.

Due to Executive Order 13769, which the Supreme Court upheld last June, people in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, Venezuela, and North Korea are barred from entering the United States. In most cases that means they aren't able to obtain visas to immigrate to, travel around, or work in the U.S. According to the State Department report, it issued more than 37,000 visa application denials due to the travel ban in 2018. In 2017, when the ban was only partially in effect, Reuters reported that there were less than 1,000 travel ban-related rejections.

In 2018, as the report notes, the State Department denied 15,384 foreigners from obtaining visas, citing the "2017 Executive Order on Immigration," otherwise known as the travel ban. Another 21,645 nonimmigrants were rejected for the same reason (non-immigrants are people who aren't citizens, but have established temporary residency in the U.S., like students). The report also states some 2,200 applicants "overcame" their visa denials — meaning, the applicant successfully appealed the decision — but it's unclear how many of those were actually 2018 applicants, and how many were from previous years.

The Muslim-majority countries affected by the ban were hit hard, according to Reuters. Comparing the State Department's 2017 data with 2018, the number of visas issued to people in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen dropped 80 percent from 72,000 visas in the 2017 fiscal year to 14,600 in the 2018 fiscal year.

