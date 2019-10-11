There's just something about a full moon that makes people act and feel differently in every aspect of their lives. You've probably heard that a full moon can affect our moods and behaviors, making everything feel a bit more intense and emotional than usual (this can be either a very good thing or a very bad thing!). That, of course, can have an impact on your relationships. A full moon will affect your social life in some way, just like It can affect your mood and even your sleep.

This October, the full moon will be at its peak on the night of Sunday, Oct. 13. Referred to as the Hunter Moon (a name given to the October fill moon by Native Americans centuries ago to acknowledge the changes in season), this particular full moon is rising in Aries. And, it's going to be a doozy: according to Astrology King, this full moon is going to bring about intense and dramatic emotions for us all. The site also noted, "The October 2019 full moon may trigger a personal or relationship crisis but also opportunities to transform, grow and find happiness." Sounds a little scary and overwhelming, but also kind of... intriguing?

The full moon always puts a spotlight on our emotions, but this one is doing that even more. It's also putting a spotlight on our relationships, which is why it really shouldn't be surprising that it's going to switch things up when it comes to our social lives. Apparently, this full moon could lead to everything from compulsive and destructive behavior to jealousy, manipulation, and emotional power struggles.

Shutterstock

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who summed things up nicely: "The Hunter Moon will force us all to want to be the center of attention in our peer groups. If we’re not, we may feel jealous of those who are the 'queen bees,'" she says. This actually makes sense considering the full moon is in Aries, a sign that is known for being bold, social, and the life of the party.

Some zodiac signs will feel this kind of energy more than others. Stardust tells Bustle, "Aries will feel like the light is shinning on them and ready to take the lead." So, basically, Aries signs can expect to feel the urge to take over their social groups and shine In the spotlight. Meanwhile, Stardust says, "Libras may feel left in the cold. Gemini will feel as though they are losing their power and influence in their social circle, while Sagittarius may be forced to end friendships." So, things aren't looking quite as great for these three signs, which will generally feel kind of left out and lonely.

What about the rest of the signs? Stardust says, "Regardless of your sign, it’s going to impact us all and make us feel torn up about how we can sustain our friendships." That's exactly why it's important to try to keep a clear head throughout the days surrounding the full moon. If your emotions threaten to overtake everything else, try to reign them in — this is just a passing storm.