As fascinating as it can be to dive headfirst into a captivating true crime series or political drama, sometimes it's just as enjoyable to snuggle up on the couch and watch a beloved childhood classic. Because while your pop culture tastes have expanded and matured since your days of youth, it's impossible not to get nostalgic from time to time. That's why there's one movie you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in July — because not only is it just a whole lot of fun, it'll also make you feel like a kid again. At least for a few hours.

The film in question is none other than It Takes Two, which stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen whose characters meet at summer camp and realize that they look exactly alike. So they do the only logical thing: they switch places in order to experience what it's like to live in each other's shoes. Alyssa comes from a rich family, but constantly feels alone and absolutely despises the woman her dad is about to marry. Meanwhile, Amanda is an orphan and wants nothing more than to see what it's like to be part of a family. Ultimately, the two of them decide to work together to help make each other's lives a little easier.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Throughout their childhood, the Olsen twins starred in numerous projects together, including but certainly not limited to their time playing Michelle Tanner on Full House. But It Takes Two was one of only two of their films that ever made it to theaters (the other one being New York Minute), which makes it a significant milestone in their acting careers, even though they later shifted their focus to the fashion industry.

Sure, there were puzzling aspects to the plot — like the fact that no one seemed all that interested in figuring out why these two girls look like each other's double but are somehow not related in any way. (Seriously, what was up with that?) But it was fun and interesting, and most importantly, full of hijinks, whether that involved an impromptu food fight at the summer camp or watching Kirstie Alley get carried away by a spooked horse.

The beloved classic will be leaving the streaming platform starting on July 1, which means you only have a few weeks time left to see it before it's gone, at least for the time being. There are numerous other films that are also leaving, which you could opt to spend your time watching instead. But in all honesty, there's nothing like a good, old-fashioned Olsen movie to truly turn back the clock and pretend like you're still in the '90s.

Maybe the film will only be gone from Netflix for a few months. Then again, maybe it will be for a few years. Perhaps it'll never return, so just to be safe, carve out some time while you still can for this fun-filled adventure that will help you remember why two heads are better than one.