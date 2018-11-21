The One Zodiac Sign You May Have The Hardest Time Getting Along With, Based On Your Sign

If you're into astrology, looking at zodiac compatibility is a pretty common habit to have. While some zodiac signs are known to help you thrive, others not so much. So what is the one zodiac sign that may be hard to get along with?

"When assessing why certain signs clash with one another, we typically look towards two variables that indicate if things will be smooth sailing or a rocky road," Katie Huang and Paula Pavlova, astrologers and founders of Moonbox, tell Bustle. "The first being a sign’s element, and the second being their particular Zodiac quality."

There are four different types of elements in the zodiac: Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), and Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius). According to Huang and Pavlova, same-element connections like Water-Water, as well as complementary pairings, such as Water and Earth usually bode well for compatibility as "their relationship to one another mirror the interaction of the elements in the physical world," they say.

When it comes to a sign's quality, there are three types: Cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, Libra), Fixed (Leo, Scorpio, Taurus, Aquarius), and Mutable (Sagittarius, Pisces, Virgo, Gemini). "A sign’s quality points to various temperaments in how they respond to or deal with their environment," they say. "Ultimately, reviewing the compatibility under the lens of the elements gives a pretty good indication as to how much they’ll clash, while the qualities help to refine the dynamic in which it might happen."

So here's the one sign that may be hard to get along with, based on your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cancer Tina Gong/Bustle Although Aries and Cancer are both Cardinal signs, Huang and Pavlova say that Cancer's emotional needs may be too suffocating or demanding for an Aries. When this happens, "Aries blunt bravado and self-centered tendencies may be too scorching for a sensitive Cancer," they say. If you're an Aries dealing with a Cancer, and you know the Cancer in your life is a tad bit sensitive, try not to be so hard on them. They may take it more personally than other signs.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle "This one is a major hit or miss," Huang and Pavlova say. "Either Taurus and Scorpios will immediately gravitate as partners in crime or they will instantly repel." When a Taurus and Scorpio come together in any type of relationship, they have the tendency to cross each other's boundaries. Sometimes, it can get a little too much. When this happens, Huang and Pavlova say this can cause the relationship to dismantle just as quickly as it started. Establishing firm boundaries early on is the key here.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is all about systems and routines, while Gemini likes spontaneity and the "magical" unpredictable moments that make life exciting, Huang and Pavlova say. These two totally opposite approaches to everything can cause anxiety for the Virgo and aloofness for the Gemini. It can make a Virgo feel like Gemini just doesn't care enough when that is far from the truth. Because of this, it's important to keep lines of communication open. Let the Virgo in your life know that you do care, but you need a little bit of novelty to keep it interesting.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle "The crab can be annoyed by Capricorn’s austere nature, which makes Cancer act out for attention in this pairing," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Your sensitive nature can bring out your possessive side and you might do all that you can to keep someone by your side. There's nothing wrong with needing reassurance every now and then, especially when you're dealing with a Capricorn's more practical and grounded nature. But it's important to trust that they are sticking around because they genuinely want you in their life. You don't need to worry too much.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Leo Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo’s biggest vice may be another Leo," Huang and Pavlova say. "Prideful and a leader by nature" one Leo might be more than enough for any given social circle. But when two Leos can put their egos aside, they can create "deep and meaningful ripples of change" throughout any industry or society, they say.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are known for being slow-moving, grounded, and practical, while Pisces are known for their dreamy-like nature. Because of this, "a Pisces' indirectness can push structured Virgo’s patience to the max, making this pairing short lived," Stardust says. In order to keep your cool around a Pisces, try to understand them. Talk to them about what it is they really want and keep practicing patience.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle "Libra is focused on right and wrong while Aquarius is believes that any rule can be rewritten with ingenuity and innovation," Huang and Pavlova say. Libras prefer maintaining the status quo in order to keep things balanced, so an Aquarius may frustrate you with their push for change. It's important for you to remember that you and Aquarius are on the same team. If you can find a way to come up with the "right" solution together, you two can be unstoppable.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Leo Tina Gong/Bustle Leo’s bring out the worst in Scorpio, due to their need to know every detail about Scorpio's world. As Stardust says, "This may frustrate the mysterious and enigmatic Scorpio down the road, as they need others to respect their privacy." When you're dealing with a Leo, it's important for you to set boundaries and verbalize them. Shutting down and keeping your frustrations in, which you have the tendency to do, will only make things worse.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle "Even though these two signs line up one right after another in the Zodiac wheel, their approach towards tackling goals or challenges is entirely different," Huang and Pavlova say. Capricorn is slow, steady, and patient. Sagittarius is quick, impulsive, and dream-oriented." Because of that, dealing with a Capricorn might frustrate you. Their grounded approach to things and your fiery, go-getter nature can actually make you a good pair. If you can find a way to meet in the middle, you can accomplish really great things together.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Cancer Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancer’s need for nurturing will exhaust Capricorn, who believes more in self-love, than codependency," Stardust says. Cancers are naturally sensitive and emotional due to their Water influence. Although you may not completely understand them, it's important for you to try. If you can find ways to let the Cancer in your life feel like they're loved and cared for, it will keep the frustrations in your relationship to a minimum.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle A Scorpio's "intense vibes will haunt the cool and independent Aquarius," Stardust says. When a Scorpio wants you, they really want you. According to Stardust, they're the types who will shower you with love and attention. While that would be great for any other sign, that's not exactly your thing. It's important for you to be upfront about what it is you do want. Don't pretend you like something because you don't want to hurt their feelings. Scorpios value honesty. They will appreciate you being truthful with them.