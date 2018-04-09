We all love finding out more about our sun signs, but astrology can be more than just reading your horoscope for the day. There are also reasons why you should pay attention to the element of your zodiac sign, particularly when it comes to self-improvement and better understanding the world around you. Depending on what your sign's element is, your soul is going to have striking similarities to two other select zodiac signs and perhaps clash with or lurve quite a few of the others.

Leo, Aries, and Sagittarius are the fire signs who carry their passions with them everywhere they go. Meanwhile, air signs Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra are around to stay analytical and thoughtful to propel the world forward. Water signs Scorpio, Pisces, and Cancer keep people in touch with their emotions by feeling all of theirs. The earth signs Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus remind us all to stay grounded even when it's difficult. The signs all need each other to help remember those lessons, and the elements are a nice shortcut for groupings these lessons can fall into.

Read on to discover some unexpected ways paying attention to the element of your sign can benefit you:

You'll better understand your strengths and weaknesses. Giphy Every element has good and bad qualities — earth signs are grounded and logical, but can be stubborn about straying from the beaten path. Fire signs can be inspiring, but lack tact when it comes to forcing ideas upon people. Water signs help others get in touch with their emotions, but can get sucked into others' if they're not careful. And air signs remind people to be spontaneous, but can sometimes be detached and flighty. Once you nail down an understanding of your element, you'll be less confused about what's good about you and what's bad about you based on how the rest of the world, but also you, perceives that element.

You can start to see similarities between the signs of each element. Giphy Ever get overwhelmed that there's 12 zodiac energies out there and not know how to start spotting them all? Remember they're all groupings of three based on the elements, so it might be easier to understand them if you can narrow them down based on shared traits. The fire signs are Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo and have a certain vibe to them, as do earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, water signs Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio, and air signs Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini. You'll begin to be able to muse over which "element" someone's personality displays when you first meet them, and before you know it, you might be starting to guess zodiac signs in real time!

You'll see how you respond to conflict. Giphy This is a key way to see what triggers you and perhaps how to handle it better. Air signs always want to hide when faced with confrontation, while fire signs may run toward it too aggressively at times. Earth signs can be nit-picky and cold, while water signs can get too worked up and be tongue-tied. In any case, the element your sign is in may explain a lot of your blind spots and impulses when you get into a troublesome situation. If you take the time to analyze how your ruling element reacts to conflict, you can figure out how to improve the way you deal with it too.

You'll see a pattern of what you question in life. Giphy It's not just philosophical Sagittariuses that question everything — every sign is trying to find meaning in this world. For water signs, it will be some version of, "How do I manage feeling so much, when sometimes society doesn't always accept it?" Earth signs think, "How do I choose the logical step that's best for me and doesn't inconvenience others?" Air signs think, "How do I figure out the way to make life for myself and others the easiest?" Fire signs wonder, "How do I pursue my passion and make the most impact?" In any case, these are all important life questions that may define what your interests and values are. Always important information to know as we grow up and mature!

You'll learn a lot about sign compatibility. Giphy Certain elements complement each other to form a good union. Earth and water signs pair well, while air and fire signs pair well. If you're the same element, that's a good ~sign~ too. You bring each other something others can't. This doesn't mean that you're doomed if you are interested in someone whose zodiac sign isn't those combos, but it can be interesting to note the element when assessing why you're more drawn to one person than another who has more elemental similarities! Also, who knows — maybe you're an air sign that is obsessed with earth signs, or a fire sign that can't get enough of water balancing you out.

You'll get insight into how to work with people you don't understand. Giphy Chances are, someone you work with or who's in your friend group rubs you the wrong way. Maybe their sign has a different element than yours, one you don't get. Maybe you're an earth sign that doesn't get why that fire sign is so extra, or you're an air sign that wishes water signs would just stop feeling so much. You could also be a fire sign that judges how detached that air sign is, or a water sign that thinks earth signs can be wet blankets. In any case, there's a lot of possibilities for how differing elements can naturally rub us the wrong way. Once you read up about the element bothering you and see where they're coming from, maybe it will inspire you to have more compassion for them!