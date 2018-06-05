After almost a year of waiting, Orange is the New Black has finally given fans what they want. Well, not exactly what they want, because that would be a surprise Netflix drop of the new season — but it's close. A new Facebook video posted Tuesday morning revealed that Orange is the New Black Season 6 premieres on Friday, July 27. That's not the most exciting part of this video though. Because before the premiere date actually gets announced in the clip, fans are treated to a sneak peek of the new season and things look pretty bleak.

Considering how Season 5 ended last summer, it's not a big surprise that the teaser video for Season 6 looks as catastrophic as it does, though. Spoilers ahead. As you'll probably remember, Season 5 ended with almost every Litchfield inmate getting boarded onto busses after CERT busts down the prison doors in full-blown riot gear. It's unclear where the busses would take the divided inmates, but it's even less certain what will happen to the group of inmates who remained in the bunker, or dried up pool.

