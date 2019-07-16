The Ordinary Is Launching Bigger Sizes Of ALL Your Favorite Products

Attention all skincare aficionados, one of Instagram's favorite beauty brands is now coming in double the size. The Ordinary is launching bigger sizes of its best selling skincare products, letting you get more bang for your buck. Three products will now be offered in 60ml bottles (an increase from their regular 30ml size,) and one product will be offered in 150ml bottle (an increase from its 50ml size.)

The Ordinary tells Bustle that the brand chose some of its most loved products for the super-sized roll-out since they are purchased at such a frequent rate. "DECIEM as an umbrella company sells a product a second," a DECIEM representative shares.

Not only will the bigger sizes offer a small discount on the price, but this is all part of The Ordinary's plan to become more eco-conscious. As part of The Ordinary's dedication to stability, the brand is hoping to lower its carbon footprint by creating fewer emissions by lowering the need for more frequent deliveries.

This will be the first assortment of larger sized products, which means there could be more coming later this year. All the larger sized products are already available in-store at DECIEM locations and DECIEM.com.

The first product offered in a 60ml bottle is the The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5. It is a hydration support serum with vegan Hyaluronic Acid (HA). According to the product description, HA can attract up to 1,000 times its weight in water, giving your skin a major boost of H2O. The formula contains three hyaluronic acid complexes and Vitamin B5, which also boosts surface hydration.

The 30ml is $6.80 and the 60ml bottle is $12.20.

The Ordinary Buffet is the next item offered in a 60ml bottle. It's a daily peptide serum that uses a "buffet" of studied technologies to target multiple signs of aging all at once. Some of those technologies are Matrixyl 3000, which stimulates collagen to keep your skin elastic, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, which will plump up fine lines.

The 30ml bottle costs $14.80 and the 60ml bottle costs $28.10.

The last 60ml product is the The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + B5, which is a high-strength vitamin and mineral blemish formula. The formula will help reduce the signs of blemishes and will help balance sebum activity. Niacinamide has also been shown to have a visible brightening effect, polishing away the dullness from your complexion.

The 30ml bottle costs $5.90, and the 60ml bottle clocks in at $10.60.

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser is the product that will be offered in a 150ml bottle, making it a triple-sized version of the original. The cleanser is available at DECIEM locations and DECIEM.com like the 60ml items, but it is also available at Sephora.com. This is a gentle facial cleanser that was made to target makeup removal. If you rub the cleanser between your hands from 10 to 30 seconds, it will transform from a balm-like texture to a clear oil-like consistency. This oil texture is perfect for gently dissolving your makeup at the end of the day.

The 50ml bottle costs $7.90 and the 150ml bottle costs $19.90.

While the Squalane Cleanser is the only product available at Sephora.com right now, the other 60ml sizes will be rolling out on the site come August. Stock up on your favorites, and live happily knowing they will take you twice as long to run out.