From their classic charm bracelets to their special collections (recent Disney range, I'm looking at you), you can't go wrong with a bit of Pandora jewellery. And the brand's latest range, the Pandora Wish Collection, is the perfect choice for sentimental jewellery wearers, as it is inspired by a classic wishbone motif. Pandora's hope is that the wishbone symbol is something that customers will not only wear, but embrace, by assigning a certain wish or dream to their chosen piece of jewellery.

Each piece in the Pandora Wish Collection is designed to be part of your everyday wear with simple, delicate designs for fingers, necks and wrists. The idea of this is to create a 'stacked' look where you can layer up your pieces nicely if you find them to be a bit too understated or minimal on their own.

Each piece is made out of a variety of metals: sterling silver, 18ct gold and PANDORA Rose (which is the brand's own patented metal, combining rose gold and silver). Pandora uses mainly recycled metals too, which (along with the other action they're taking, such as having solar-powered energy and recyclable water in their factories) benefits the environment, so you can feel good about wearing their pieces.

Pandora

Pandora

Another lovely thing about the new line is that it features price points for all budgets, with the most affordable piece of jewellery at £25 and the most expensive at £125.

The range features options for your Pandora charm bracelet, if you have one, but it also offers necklaces, bangles and rings. A couple of my personal favourites are the rose-gold rings, which are super simple and look chic on their own, but really come to life when stacked together.

The Pandora Wish collection launched in stores and online on Friday Feb. 15, so you can already head on over to pandora.net to shop everything! Here are my favourite pieces from the line:

Pandora Shining Wish Ring £35 Pandora Probably my favourite from the bunch, this simple rose-gold stacking ring is classic, stylish, and sophisticated. It can be stacked with other styles from the collection as well as any other rings you already own. Plus, at less than £40, this is a total steal! Buy Now

Pandora Shining Wish Necklace £125 Pandora This is a little more on the pricey side, but it's versatile that it's worth paying a little more. You could wear this with pretty much any outfit and for every occasion, and, much like the rings in this collection, it's a great option for stacking with other bolder, bigger necklace designs. It also comes in silver... SOLD. Buy Now

Pandora Beaded Wish Ring £35 Pandora A little more distinctive than the plain rose-gold wish ring, this is a lovely beaded design which can either be stacked or worn alone. Buy Now