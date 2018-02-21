Don't fool with the cool. Snoopy is the most recognizable member of the Peanuts gang after Charlie Brown, and the beloved, black and white dog is enjoying quite a pop culture resurgence in 2018. That's because he translates perfectly to products. The HEX x Peanuts accessories collection follows the Snoopy x Innisfree beauty line, proving that Snoopy is, well, as cool as ever. His coolness extends to fanny packs, too.

The HEX capsule features black, utilitarian bags outfitted with a minimalist but recognizable Peanuts print. The graphics are all about that instantly recognizable Snoopy silhouette, sunglasses, and music notes.

There are also rectangular patches sewn on the front of the bags that declare "Don't fool with the cool." Because yes!

You will be the coolest kid in the room if you rock any of the items in the collection. The capsule is comprised of four pieces: an iPhone case, a backpack, a Dopp Kit, and the aforementioned fanny pack. The latter has often been considered a questionable fashion choice. But fanny packs, or "waist packs," are also having a pop culture moment as of late. Therefore, it's the one piece in the range that is doubly nostalgic.

The bags are made of ballistic nylon, while the phone holder is constructed of genuine leather. The inside of the bags feature white lining with black Peanuts designs. The quality is undoubtedly ace.

If you are a Snoopy diehard, these accessories allow you to display your love for the cartoon canine.

Courtesy of HEX

The HEX x Peanuts collab is limited edition. It's available for purchase via the HEX site and at Nordstrom Pop-Ins. It's a small, focused, and adorbs range.

Courtesy of HEX

HEX x Peanuts Backpack, $80, Hex Brand

The backpack is super roomy. It's a collision of fashion and function. You can fit a hoodie, your laptop, wallet, lunch, and more in this spacious bag.

Courtesy of HEX

It's all about the details. The Peanuts print is prominent on the straps, too.

Courtesy of HEX

The inner shell looks just like the cartoons that used to come with Sunday newspapers. Ask your parents about that if you're confused.

Courtesy of HEX

HEX x Peanuts Waist Pack, $50, Hex Brand

The oft-maligned fanny pack is suddenly cool AF when it's stamped with Peanuts graphics. It's legit the best thing ever. It's also the collection's "must get" piece.

Courtesy of HEX

That's a warning of sorts. Besides, who's cooler than Snoopy? No one... except maybe you when slaying a Snoopy fanny pack.

Courtesy of HEX

Peek-a-boo! The inner lining is a special hidden touch. Your HEX x Peanuts fanny pack bag has secrets that only you can see or share.

Courtesy of HEX

This is the modern way to style a fanny pack. Sling it across your shoulder and let it hang down your back. It might be hard to reach. But carrying it like a mini backpack is fun and fresh. Fanny packs are way more versatile than you ever thought.

Courtesy of HEX

HEX x Peanuts Dopp Kit, $40, Hex Brand

This particular bag serves so many purposes. You can tote it as a casual clutch or use it as your main makeup bag. Do you ever feel frustrated by having to carry a lot of tech accessories, like chargers and adapters, to keep your devices functioning? Well, you can organize, store, and travel with them safely tucked inside this cute bag.

Courtesy of HEX

The bag has an element of whimsy, in addition to having so many utility purposes.

Courtesy of HEX

HEX x Peanuts iPhone X Case, $50, Hex Brand

The phone case has a pebbled leather texture, which lends an air of chicness. The image of Snoopy, striking a confident pose while rocking shades and his signature "Joe Cool" tee, is dope. It mimics a chalkboard drawing. You'll be whipping out your phone and texting in supreme style if you swap out your current phone protector for this one.

Courtesy of HEX

You can give your accessories wardrobe a makeover with the Peanuts x HEX collection. It's both practical and playful — and Snoopy-themed fashion is always in style.