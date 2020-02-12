The Peter Kavinsky Scene That *Almost* Made It Into 'To All The Boys'

Fans of Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequels, P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean, know how wonderful the rocky road of Lara Jean and Peter's angst-ridden relationship is. The first book tells the story of two total opposites who enter into a fake romantic partnership out of convenience. Along the way, the fakery tapers off, leaving a real love story behind. But the couple — each unaware of how the other feels — keeps their true feelings to themselves.

Those conflicting, classic teenage emotions fuel the Peter Kavinksy scene that almost made it into To All the Boys I've Loved Before. As Jenny Han tells Bustle, "For me, the act of writing is hard. Each day is like drawing blood from the stone, so I don’t waste anything that I write down. I end up using it in some way." But there's always the exception to the rule. "There was one scene that I wrote a long time ago that I didn’t use because I had so many notebooks [I was writing in] that I ended up losing it," she says.

"I found it later and I was like, 'Oh my god!' It was of Peter and Lara Jean after their breakup [in To All The Boys] having this really casual conversation where her heart is breaking because she’s acting like she doesn’t care, and he didn’t care," she added.

Han went on to publish the missing scene in her now-defunct newsletter, so for non-subscribers this To All The Boys moment is lost to history. But lucky for readers, there are more than enough angst-ridden encounters between Lara Jean and Peter in the trilogy to last them a lifetime.

Netflix's adaptation of P.S. I Still Love You is now available for streaming.