The meeting between President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is underway in Helsinki, Finland, and the first photos and videos from their meeting have come out. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a photo of Putin and Trump where Putin's eyes are closed and Trump has a blank look across his face.

The choice to portray Putin this way — on Twitter, folks are noting his "eyes are closed" and that it "looks like he's napping" — seems at odds with the tactic that the president has chosen. He tweeted early Monday that all the problems between Russian and the United States were America's fault, not Russia's.

"Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!" Trump tweeted early Monday in Helsinki before meeting with Putin. In a separate tweet he attacked Obama and the Russian investigation in more detail.

That was received well by Russia. The Russian foreign ministry quote tweeted Trump just hours later and wrote, "We agree."

Trump's opening remarks also showed an openness to Putin and Russia, making the choice of the photo even more curious. "I’ve been here not too long but it is getting close to two years, but I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship," Trump said to Putin in front of reporters. "I’ve been saying, and I’m sure you’ve heard, over the years ... that getting along with Russia is a good thing not a bad thing."

More to come ...