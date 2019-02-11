Cardi B gave an epic performance at the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 10, but there was someone else on stage who stole the spotlight. The piano player in Cardi B's Grammys performance has Twitter obsessed with her dramatic moves. The pianist's name is Chloe Flower and she is a classical pianist, composer, and activist, according to her Instagram account bio.

Cardi B sang her hit single "Money" during her Grammys performance and Flower played piano. Of course, Cardi B took center stage, but eagle-eyed viewers noticed Flower's dramatic moves behind the piano keys.

More to come...