There's a time to play nice and there's a time to hit your opponent where it really hurts. The newly released trailer for The Politician Season 2 focuses solely on the latter as Dede Standish (Judith Light) and Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fight to win the upcoming New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent of the position, Dede initially isn't threatened by Payton due to his lack of experience in the political arena, but he soon proves himself as a much more worthy adversary than she ever expected, which quickly leads to budding tensions and a morally questionable tactics.

"I am a fighter. I will do what it takes to win," Dede is shown saying in the trailer, and she means it — even if that involves having her Chief of Staff Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) dig up dirt from Payton's past, such as a culturally inappropriate photo that could stop his campaign in its tracks. But let's not forget the big secret of Dede's that Payton has up his sleeve — details on her little thrupple. But will he really use her personal life against her in order to get what he wants? "All I have is my career, my dream," Payton says. So consider the gloves officially coming off.

However, Dede and Hadassah seem more than up to the challenge of facing off with a 22-year-old college student. But it won't just be all work and no play. Between Dede's ongoing romance and Payton's complicated love triangle (which evidently results in multiple pregnancies), things will definitely be heating up both on and off the campaign trail. Even Midler's Hadassah will get in on the action, thanks to the invention of... spicy lube? "Do you know anything about spicy lube?" she asks in the trailer. "I need you to go get me some. We're going to call this Operation Spicy Lube."

In other news, River Barkley (David Corenswet) also makes a ghostly return throughout the footage, serving once again as Payton's highly attractive inner-conscience, helping to guide him to be the worthy leader his country needs him to be.

All seven episodes of the second season — which were filmed months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — are slated to hit Netflix on Friday, June 19. But as for who will walk away from this political fight victorious? Right now, that's anyone's guess.