A bunch of trends find their way making it into the big time through their presence on Instagram. This season, it's pearls. While you may associate the pearly trend with your Grandma, or with royalty, pearls are the coolest stone of the moment, and don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. While they've been seen on necklaces, shoes and bags this spring/summer, pearl earrings are the coolest way to covet the look. I've searched high and low for the prettiest pearl earrings for all budgets.

The best thing about pearl earrings is that there are so many different styles to choose from. Be it pearl embellished huggie hoops, simple studs, or larger, dangling silhouettes that also feature seashells (another big time jewellery trend of the season), there is a pair for everyone... and for every budget. While some of the top designer brands are bringing out some pretty lust-worthy, luxury styles, high street labels are following suit, meaning we can all get in on the look.

What's more, it's worth remembering that pearls are (one of) the birthstone(s) for June. If you have a friends' birthday coming up in June, a pair of beautiful pearl style earrings could win you major points. Pearls have a lovely meaning behind them, too. In fact, some cultures associate pearls with the moon, and name them "teardrops of the moon." Those who were born in June who wear pearls are said to be protected from evil and more likely to come into good fortune.

Pearls have been everywhere (particularly baroque styles), from the catwalk to all over your Instagram feed (bloggers such as Lucy Williams love the style), so keep scrolling to take a look at some of my favourite designs from top designers and high street labels.

Pieces shell pearl detail earrings £9 ASOS This affordable pair of earrings combines two of the hottest jewellery trends of the moment: pearls and seashells. Wear these to make a statement, or at an occasion such as a wedding. Buy Now

Ama Earring £110 Brigitta Studio This single earring is perfect for stacking fans who like to experiment with different designs in every ear hole. It may be pricey, but it's absolutely gorgeous. Buy Now

Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings £10 Accessorize While when it comes to the pearl earring trend, the bigger, the better, if you're a little wary, pick up these small yet chic studs. Buy Now

Pearl Huggie Hoop 9-karat solid yellow gold £180 Otiumberg Combine a love of huggie style hoops with some stylish pearls with these single hoops. Buy Now

Baroque Pearl 18ct gold-plated earrings £270 Anni Lu Featuring a shell stud, a baroque pearl, and a green agate stone embellishment, these are the most delicate, pretty dangly earrings. Buy Now

Single hoop earring with faux freshwater peal charm in gold tone £4 ASOS This understated beauty is ideal for stacking up the ear, and priced under a fiver, they are pretty affordable on most budgets. Buy Now

The Unbearable Lightness Earrings £210 Alighieri Some of the priciest in the bunch, these are expensive, but are totally worth saving up for. They're so timeless, and edgy at the same time. Buy Now