PrettyLittleThing have been so hot this year, with on-point social media accounts and brand collaborations that are off the wall. And now they are offering more, as PrettyLittleThing has launched a podcast, PLT: Behind Closed Doors. And they promise no subject is off limits.

The Behind Closed Doors host — PLT'S Senior Social Media Executive Nat O’Leary — will sit down in conversation with some amazing women to get all the gossip and hear what makes them tick. I can barely contain my excitement. This is real talk with real girls.

The first episode of PLT: Behind Closed Doors will be available to download from iTunes, Spotify, and Acast on Jan. 22, and there eight episodes following that. PLT revealed in a statement that they wanted to adopt the feel of a slumber party, and they've assured listeners that they'll be bunking up with some of the biggest names in fashion, music, entertainment, and culture. And, by the look of the first episode, they aren't lying. PLT will be chatting with presenter, fashion guru, and all-round phenomenal woman Maya Jama on episode one. Jama is no stranger to the podcasting, having hosted her own — When Life Gives You Melons — and I can’t wait to hear what she has to say.

In a press release, Jama spoke of her upcoming appearance:

“[I'm] so excited for PLT to be stepping into the podcast world with Behind Closed Doors. They flipped the tables and put me in the hot seat. Listen in to hear me talk life, face masks, and dealing with stalkers. There’s even a cheeky little exclusive in there too… I did actually have a stalker once… he had DM’d my friend saying, 'oh I’m near your house,' who I lived with at the time.”

If I ever need a bit of a kick up the bum to get some work done, find a bit of outfit inspiration, or just have a good ol' giggle I head on over to Jama’s Instagram (and, FYI, her pooch is adorable). So to have her chatting down my ear for an entire episode is bound to be amazing.

PLT have said that they want the podcast to be an opportunity for their followers to really get to know the celebs they have been collaborating with. Because, let’s be honest, they are pretty great. Another gal set to come on air is PLT Brand Ambassador and Love Island icon Megan Barton Hanson. And she isn’t about to hold back. “I know there has been a lot of talk about my previous profession, so it feels good to set the record straight and open up about my past with PLT in a fun and comfortable environment," Barton Hanson said, before adding: “stripper heels are not the easiest to walk in.”

The last episode will feature PLT CEO and Founder Umar Kamani. It is so rare to get an insight into what the person behind some of our much-loved brands are really like, so that isn’t an episode to miss.

The PLT podcast couldn’t have come at a better time. The weather is a bit rubbish, Christmas is a distant memory, and Brexit is bringing everyone down. Behind Closed Doors is bound to provide a little pick-me-up. It will leave you feeling seriously empowered and ready to kick ass in 2019.

PLT: Behind Closed Doors is now available via iTunes