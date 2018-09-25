Ever since Ashley Graham stepped out at the Met Gala in a show-stopping H&M dress (seriously, even Queen RiRi gave her props on the carpet), I’ve been in love with the model’s lit AF wardrobe. When I heard that she was teaming up with PrettyLittleThing to create a size-inclusive autumn/winter collection, it sounded like the best of both worlds: Ashley’s glam chic aesthetic plus affordable high street prices? Yes, please. But what is in Ashley Graham’s PrettyLittleThing collection?

Well; I have good news. The new line has finally dropped and it is everything I hoped it would be. Keenly attuned to the demands of the season, it’s packed with quintessential autumn shades, including deep crimson, chocolate browns, burnt oranges, and pops of emerald and scarlet. It’s also packed with trends I’m sure you’re going to see everywhere in the upcoming months; animal prints (especially snakeskin) dominate the line as well as fun co-ords, meanwhile, there's also '90s ruched and cowl neck detailing, and seriously cute waist details.

Catering to people from a dress size six to 28, the new range is all available to shop online right now. But if you need a bit of inspiration, here are some of my favourite pieces from the collection...

Burnt Orange Geo Print Satin Maxi Dress £40 PrettyLittleThing Not for the wallflower. According to the PrettyLittleThing website, more than 100 people were looking at this dress at the same time I was — so you know it's going to be one of the most in-demand bits. With a deep V neckline and a retro print, the warmer colours make it super autumn-appropriate. Buy Now

Maroon Metallic Snake Wide Leg Trousers £25 PrettyLittleThing I'm obsessed. Even if metallics aren't usually your bag, the deeper maroon shade to these balances out the sheen and makes them utterly wearable. Pair with the matching co-ord top or with your favourite chunky knit sweater for a Pinterest-ready look. Buy Now

Beige Snake Print Velvet Tie Waist Jumpsuit £40 PrettyLittleThing This slinky jumpsuit is one of the standout pieces of the collection, and bang on trend with a light snakeskin print. Sure, it's a lot of look but you can easily tone it down with a muted winter coat and leather flats. Alternately, you can also step things up for a night out with layered golden necklaces and towering heels. Buy Now

Multi Stripe Sequin Halterneck Playsuit £40 PrettyLittleThing This sparkly little number put a huge grin on my face when I saw it. Why dance under a disco ball when you can BE the disco ball? Covered in pink, red, white, and chocolate sequins, this piece is rainbow without being too rainbow if you know what I'm saying. Buy Now

Leopard Print Mesh Maxi Skirt £18 PrettyLittleThing Missed out on that leopard-print Reformation skirt? This cooler-toned piece from the Ashley Graham collection is a great shout, especially if you want something a little slinkier. I adore the way it's been styled on the site with a cowl-neck bodysuit and golden buckled belt. Buy Now