This year's Prime Day Kindle deals are perfect for anyone who needs a new eReader, or is ready to buy their first one. Take a peek at all the deep discounts Amazon is offering on its Kindle line of products below.

Ever since the online sales giant celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2015, Amazon has set aside one day each year to give Prime subscribers the best deals on a wide variety of items — both from Amazon itself and from other manufacturers. This year, Prime Day will last for 48 hours on July 15 and 16, giving shoppers plenty of time to shop. If you need suggestions, Bustle has a roundup of the best Prime Day sales.

All-new Kindle

The best Prime Day Kindle deal for new eReader users is the All-new Kindle, which comes with a front-lit screen and three months of Kindle Unlimited, for just $59.99. If you want more bang for your eReader buck, consider a $94.97 Kindle Essentials Bundle, which comes with a power adapter and a fabric Kindle cover in your choice of four colors — charcoal, cobalt blue, punch red, and sandstone white.

All-new Kindles are available in either black or white, and any Prime subscriber who purchases an All-new Kindle on Prime Day will receive a $5 eBook credit.

Kindle Paperwhite

If you plan to do a lot of reading in the tub or on the waterfront, you'll want to check out the Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon's waterproof eReader is available in 8GB and 32GB models, for $84.99 and $109.99, respectively.

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle adds a power adapter and a leather cover — which is available in your choice of black, indigo purple, merlot, punch red, and rustic — for just $39.98 more. Like the All-new Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite comes bundled with three months of Kindle Unlimited service, and Prime subscribers will receive a $5 eBook credit with purchase.

Kindle Oasis

Amazon also offers the premium model Kindle Oasis, another waterproof eReader. The 9th-generation Kindle Oasis is available in graphite or champagne gold, and is priced at $174.99 for the 8GB model and $199.99 for the 32GB. Like the Kindle Paperwhite, the 9th-generation Kindle Oasis comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and may be purchased as part of an essentials bundle for $239.97.

Launching on July 24, Amazon's All-new Kindle Oasis may be pre-ordered on Prime Day, along with the essentials bundle. Additionally, all purchases of the All-new Kindle Oasis come with six months of free Kindle Unlimited service, so there's never been a better time to get that eReader you've wanted all summer.