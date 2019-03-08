If you've been worried about how Meghan Markle may feel after seeing some of the negative headlines and comments about herself online, it sounds like there's not much reason to be. As it turns out, Meghan Markle avoids Twitter, according to E! News, and she doesn't read about herself in the media either. That might sound extreme, but the Duchess of Sussex has some pretty good reasoning for quitting social media cold turkey.

During an International Women's Day panel in London on Friday, Meghan was asked if she looks at Twitter. "No, sorry no. For me, that's my personal preference," she said at the event. She then explained that not only does she not read tweets about herself, but she doesn't read news coverage about her life at all. As seen in the video below shared by ITV News' Chris Ship, Meghan told the panel,

"I don't read anything. It's much safer that way, but equally that's just my own personal preference. Because, I think, positive or negative, it can all sort of just feel like noise to a certain extent these days, as opposed to getting muddled with that to focus on the real cause."

When asked about one headline that accused her of promoting "trendy" feminism, Meghan said that it didn't "make any sense," though she hadn't seen the article in question.

"For me, I think the idea of making the word feminism trendy, that doesn't make any sense to me personally, right?" she said on Friday. "This is something that is going to be part of the conversation forever."

Given all of the gossip that's out there about Meghan, it makes sense that she's not spending her time reading through all the rumors. There are the reports about a supposed feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton, which Kensington Palace itself has commented on to confirm there's no drama. And, of course, there's everything Meghan's father and half-sister have said about her in the press.

There have been a lot of vitriol and untrue statements out there, and Meghan has way better things to do with her time than wade through all of it. Especially since she and Prince Harry are expecting their first child — preparing for the baby's arrival is a way better way to pass the days.

In terms of social media, in particular, comments on the royal family's Instagram posts have apparently gotten so out of hand that the royals have issued social media guidelines about comments on their posts.

"The aim of our social media channels is to create an environment where our community can engage safely in debate and is free to make comments, questions and suggestions," the royal family wrote in the guidelines. The guidelines asked users not to leave any comments that are "defamatory of any person" or are "obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, [or] inflammatory." Any comments that don't adhere to the guidelines could be deleted, the statement noted.

Clearly, social media trolls are an ongoing problem for the royals, so it might be for the best that Meghan isn't engaging with the sites. And while it's nice to see that she isn't letting the negative comments get to her, it's also a little disappointing that she had to give up reading headlines about herself entirely. Hopefully, the new guidelines, along with Meghan's comments, will make fans think twice before saying anything too harsh about the family.