With only a few days to go until the 2020 BAFTAs, talk has turned to the wardrobe choices of the stars. In a bid to be more environmentally friendly, the awards organisers have asked guests to dress sustainably. One thing that could mean is rewearing past looks, so here's a few BAFTA red carpet predictions based on that glorious idea.

"Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before," a spokesperson for the ceremony told Harper's Bazaar. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."

According to Harper's Bazaar, guests have been given a sustainable fashion guide, created by the London College of Fashion. In it, celebrities are advised to set a sustainable example for others by buying secondhand or from ethical brands, renting clothes, or rewearing previous gowns and suits. (This is especially true for sequinned looks, the guide notes, as the sparkly embellishments are made from plastic.)

Some stars have already committed to a more positive red carpet experience. Joaquin Phoenix, star of the much-hyped Joker, said he will wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo to every ceremony this awards season, per the Independent. An admirable move, yet one that may unfortunately go unnoticed by the majority of onlookers. What viewers will pay attention to, however, is women wearing the same looks over and over again, as female stars have historically been far more heavily scrutinised for their red carpet ensembles. Although it's unclear who will be attending on the night, the BAFTA nominee list has given everyone a pretty good idea. Here's the stand-out ensembles I'm guessing you may see stars bringing back out on the 2020 red carpet.

1. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images After a tumultuous period for the royal family, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge announced that they will be attending the 2020 BAFTAs. Kate has sported plenty of covetable looks over the years, but this gorgeous sequinned look by royal favourite Jenny Packham is well worth a second viewing. First worn to the 2011 Ark Gala dinner, let's hope the Duchess still has it in her wardrobe.

2. Saoirse Ronan Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan, nominated in the leading actress category for her Little Women role, pushed the boat out style-wise this time in 2018. Attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival, she donned a super bright pink and orange Gucci dress. The crystal bow-adorned look caused such a reaction that it deserves a repeat performance.

3. Awkwafina Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, Awkwafina works a suit like no other. Her metallic pink Dsquared2 two-piece — worn to the 2019 Oscars — came with an outlandish bow tie that Brits need to see IRL.

4. Greta Gerwig Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images When it comes to Greta Gerwig's Rodarte wardrobe, everyone always talks about the gorgeous yellow gown the Little Women director wore to the 2019 Oscars. But people are sleeping on this frothy white number, sported at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The ideal design for Gerwig's whimsical tastes, let's hope it takes her to glory in the best adapted screenplay category.

5. Zazie Beetz Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lot of people would be swamped in a Valentino couture gown. Not Zazie Beetz. The Joker talent rocked up to the Venice Film Festival in August 2019, wearing this voluminous off-the-shoulder design, complete with an artistic print. The BAFTAs is calling for this kind of creativity.

6. Florence Pugh David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Florence Pugh — the second Little Women star to receive a BAFTA nomination — brought out a springtime palette in December. This cute gingham Emilia Wickstead design needs a re-run come February. The statement topknot is optional, but would work just as well as it did in December.

7. Charlize Theron Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charlize Theron — nominated for leading actress — has been killing it on the red carpet for years, but this simple Dior couture gown stole the show at the 2014 Oscars. The dramatic dress divided opinion at the time due to its clear bra-like straps, but that train needs to make a reappearance ASAP.

8. Park So Dam JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images South Korean actress and star of Parasite, Park So Dam, made a real statement at the 2015 Busan International Film Festival. Combining a lacy top with a tiered skirt that literally floated as she walked, this cream-hued concoction is asking to be seen by the world. P.S. Bring back the pixie cut.